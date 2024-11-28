One of the most underrated sci-fi classics of the 2000s just got the streaming update that everyone has been waiting for. Paramount+ has officially announced that Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 cyber-thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, will officially begin streaming on the platform on December 1. Blade Runner 2049 is currently not streaming anywhere and hasn’t been for some time, but now movie fans everywhere will finally have an outlet to watch the film short of renting or purchasing it on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. In addition to Gosling and Ford, Blade Runner 2049 also stars Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, and David Dastmalchian, and the film currently sits at an 88% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Blade Runner 2049 is a direct sequel to the Ridley Scott-directed 1982 classic, Blade Runner, and Denis Villeneuve came on board to helm the sequel. Villeneuve made his directorial debut back in 1996 on Cosmos, and his first major breakout film came from directing Prisoners in 2013, the psycholocial thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman that earned $122 million at the box office and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography. More recently, Villeneuve is known for his work on the modern Dune franchise, the first of which brought home six Academy Awards, and the sequel, which was released earlier this year, grossed over $700 million worldwide and is expected to be a major Oscar contender. He has also been tapped to direct the third and final installment in his Dune franchise, Messiah, which is currently lacking an official release date.

What Else Has Ryan Gosling Been in Lately?

Earlier this year, Ryan Gosling featured alongside Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, the stunt-homage/action epic that underperformed at the box office with $181 million on a $125 million budget. Last year, he made headlines with his performance as Ken in Barbie, the comedy from writer/director Greta Gerwig that did anything but underperform at the box office, earning $1.4 billion to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Gosling also teamed up with Chris Evans in 2022 for The Gray Man, the action film which was his first role since portraying Neil Armstrong in First Man in 2018. He will also topline Project Hail Mary with Sandra Hüller in 2026.

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Blade Runner 2049 when it hits Paramount+ on December 1.