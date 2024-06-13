The Big Picture Hunter Schafer joins Blade Runner 2099, the first live-action project from the franchise since 2017.

The project is also set to star Michelle Yeoh.

Blade Runner follows a blade runner pursuing rogue replicants in a dark, philosophical exploration of humanity.

While the third season of Euphoria continues to figure out when cameras will start rolling, Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of Blade Runner 2099. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star has officially boarded the series based around the universe introduced in the 1982 classic directed by Ridley Scott. The television show is currently being developed with plenty of secrecy, and details regarding the character Schafer will be portraying are still kept under wraps. Blade Runner 2099 will also serve as the first live-action project from the franchise since 2017.

Schafer is known for her role as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, the successful HBO teen drama that follows high school students from the fictional town of East Highland, California. While the performer will reprise her role during the upcoming third season of the series, the new episodes of Euphoria have been challenged with plenty of delays, leaving Schafer's schedule available for a detour in the form of Blade Runner 2099. It was recently reported that the third installment of Euphoria could start filming later this year, with a potential release date in 2025 considered for the episodes. In the meantime, Hunter Schafer will join one of the most beloved science fiction universes in history.

Blade Runner 2099 will take place in the distant future, many years after K (Ryan Gosling) tried to figure out the truth behind his past in Blade Runner 2049. While Ridley Scott will be involved with the project as an executive producer, Jonathan van Tulleken will be directing the first two chapters of the story. Silka Luisa, known for her work in titles such as Shining Girls and Halo, will be serving as the showrunner of Blade Runner 2099. The project will be filmed in Spain and Prague.

Michelle Yeoh Will Lead 'Blade Runner 2099'

It was previously reported that Michelle Yeoh, who won an Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, will lead the ensemble cast of Blade Runner 2099. But just like in today's announcement regarding the involvement of Hunter Schafer, her role in the series was kept a secret. The world of Blade Runner constantly presents debates concerning the meaning of life due to how humans have to live with replicants every day, and there's no doubt that Blade Runner 2099 will follow in the footsteps of the projects that came before it. The show will premiere on Prime Video once it's completed.

A release date hasn't been set for Blade Runner 2099. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

