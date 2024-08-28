This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Blade Runner 2099, the hotly-anticipated new science fiction miniseries, has just added two new cast members. Furiosa's Tom Burke and Ripley's Maurizio Lombardi will join Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer in the latest entry in the Blade Runner franchise. Deadline reports that the series is now filming in Prague.

Burke and Lombardi's character details are currently being kept under wraps, as are most other character and plot details for the Amazon Prime Video series. What we do know is that it will be set in the year 2099, fifty years after Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049, and eighty years after Ridley Scott's visionary 1982 original film, which was set in the then-distant future of 2019. Yeoh will play Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her life. In addition to her and Schafer, the series will also star Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, and Daniel Rigby. Burke and Lombardi will recur, as will previously-announced cast members Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, and Matthew Needham.