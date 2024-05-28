The Big Picture Blade Runner 2099, starring Michelle Yeoh, is set to begin filming in Prague and Spain in June 2024.

Showrunner Silka Luisa aims to bring a fresh perspective to the dystopian world of Blade Runner in the new series.

With Ridley Scott producing and Michael Green as executive producer, Blade Runner 2099 promises to stay true to its roots.

Collider has learned that the highly anticipated Prime Video sequel series, Blade Runner 2099, is set to begin filming in June 2024, with locations confirmed in both Prague and Spain. Production on the series, which will run until December, promises to continue the legendary Blade Runner saga with none other than the esteemed Michelle Yeoh at the forefront of its cast. The series was originally greenlit in the late summer of 2022, and will now finally get underway nearly two years later.

Yeoh, an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Discovery, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, will lead the ensemble in what is set to be a groundbreaking extension of the Blade Runner universe. Yeoh’s involvement adds a significant layer of prestige and excitement to the project, marking a pivotal moment for fans and newcomers alike. Returning to the helm as producer is the visionary Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 film and produced its critically acclaimed sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Scott's influence ensures that the upcoming series will stay true to the franchise's roots while exploring new horizons.

Who Is Behind the New 'Blade Runner' Series?

Silka Luisa, known for her work on Shining Girls and producing credits on Strange Angel and Halo, takes on the role of showrunner and is set to ensure there's a fresh perspective brought to the dystopian world of Blade Runner. Although the full list of episode directors remains under wraps, it's confirmed that Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the first two episodes of FX's Shogun, will helm the series' first episodes. Originally, Jeremy Podeswa of Game of Thrones fame was slated to direct the premiere but had to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

Michael Green, who co-wrote the script for Blade Runner 2049 and recently co-created Netflix’s hit series Blue Eye Samurai, will serve as an executive producer. His involvement guarantees continuity in the storytelling. The story of Blade Runner 2099 is shrouded in mystery, with only the tantalizing detail that it will be set fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. The series is poised to further explore the philosophical and ethical questions that have defined the Blade Runner saga, exploring new facets of human and replicant coexistence in a future society.

The combination of Yeoh’s leading role, Scott’s continued involvement, and a talented creative team suggests that Blade Runner 2099 will be a worthy addition to the franchise. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Blade Runner 2099 as we continue to bring you the latest news on this exciting project. In the meantime, you can revisit Blade Runner 2049 on Apple TV+ and Blade Runner is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

