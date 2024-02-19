The Big Picture Prime Video to start filming Blade Runner 2099 in April, set in future of Blade Runner universe after 2049 events.

Director Jeremy Podeswa steps down, Jonathan van Tulleken takes over for first episodes of upcoming series.

Ridley Scott, Silka Luisa, and Michael Green attached as producers for Blade Runner 2099, with new characters expected.

Prime Video is getting ready to return to the Blade Runner universe, with Deadline reporting that the streaming platform is aiming to roll cameras for Blade Runner 2099 in April. The upcoming television series will take place in the future of said universe, with the events of the project happening decades after what audiences saw in Blade Runner 2049. One of the most beloved science fiction franchises of all time is set to return with Blade Runner 2099, as the new show prepares to move into production this spring. No story details were given regarding what will happen in Prime Video's upcoming series.

Jeremy Podeswa, known for directing several episodes of Game of Thrones, as well as some episodes of Station Eleven, was previously attached to helm the first two episodes of Blade Runner 2099. But due to scheduling conflicts, the filmmaker was forced to step down from the project, allowing Jonathan van Tulleken to sit in the director's chair for the first episodes of Blade Runner 2099. Before heading to the Blade Runner universe, Jonathan van Tulleken directed two episodes of Shōgun, the successful Hulu and FX miniseries about the collision between two warriors and a female samurai.

Story details regarding the plot of Blade Runner 2099 are currently kept under wraps, with Prime Video not wanting to reveal much about the upcoming sequel show. The last theatrical release connected to the franchise was Blade Runner 2049, which followed K (Ryan Gosling) as he tried to find out more information about his past. The sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve also featured the return of Harrison Ford in the role of Deckard Shaw, after the actor first portrayed the character in the original movie. No cast members for Blade Runner 2099 have been announced yet, but the fact that the projects take place in different time periods suggests new characters will be introduced to the franchise.

Who Is Behind 'Blade Runner 2099'?

Ridley Scott, who directed the first Blade Runner film back in 1982, is attached to Blade Runner 2099 as an executive producer, while Silka Luisa will serve as a writer, showrunner and executive producer for the project. Michael Green, who was one of the people who wrote Villeneuve's sequel, is also attached to the upcoming show as an executive producer, but he won't be writing for the episodes of the new story. Time will tell what new mysteries will come out of the Blade Runner universe, with Prime Video's television series moving forward this year after a long development process.