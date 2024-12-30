We've just had a huge update on the progress of Blade Runner 2099, the hugely exciting sci-fi series coming to Prime Video next year, and it seems like they've managed to meet that goal of finishing production before 2025 — by the skin of their replicant teeth. Building on Ridley Scott’s legendary franchise, Blade Runner 2099 moves the cyberpunk world forward with a story set fifty years after Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

The series centers on Cora, played by Euphoria and Cuckoo star Hunter Schafer, a woman who has spent her life switching identities to survive. But when her brother’s future is on the line, she adopts one final persona and teams up with Olwen, a replicant grappling with her own mortality, portrayed by the Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh. Alongside Schafer and Yeoh, the show features Tom Burke, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Maurizio Lombardi, and Daniel Rigby.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Los Angeles 2099, Cora lived her entire life on the run, a chameleon forced to adopt numerous identities. To secure a stable future for her brother, she assumes one final identity and is forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant who’s confronting the end of her life.”

The series wrapped production this week, as revealed in an Instagram post by director Karena Evans, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew celebrating the milestone. Lead actors Schafer, Yeoh, and Burke were among those confirmed to have completed their shoots, meaning the series has just moved just a little bit closer.

What Is 'Blade Runner' About?

Scott's Blade Runner is a dystopian sci-fi set in 2019 (how depressing is that?) Los Angeles, where genetically engineered beings called Replicants are created to serve humanity. Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard, a former cop, is tasked with retiring Replicants who have gone "off book." The main question of the film is "what does it mean to be alive?"

The sequel, Blade Runner 2049 (2017), directed by Denis Villeneuve, takes place 30 years later. K (Ryan Gosling), a newer-model Blade Runner and himself a Replicant, discovers that his kind have the ability to reproduce, which leads him to a confrontation with Deckard, who is now in hiding, while forcing him to confront his own identity and purpose in life.

Blade Runner 2099 is due to premiere on Prime Video later in 2025. You can buy or rent the original Blade Runner on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series.

