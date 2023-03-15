The production crew for Blade Runner 2099 is taking shape as new reports per Deadline reveal that the limited series has found its director in Jeremy Podeswa. Podeswa will direct the pilot episode in addition to serving as the show's producing director and one of its executive producers. The Emmy nominee is saddled with the huge responsibility of setting up the first live-action series of the Blade Runner universe but judging by his impressive resume filled with numerous acclaimed productions, it's safe to say the show has landed in capable hands.

Blade Runner 2099 was green-lit at Prime Video last September before segueing into production in February of this year as revealed by Amazon. However, the streamer holds the plot details under wraps, and it is yet to be seen which direction the series will be taking. The show has been tipped off as a TV sequel to Academy-Award winner Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 film sequel to the original classic Blade Runner (1982) starring Harrison Ford. As the title gives away, Blade Runner 2099 will be set five decades following the events of 2049 which, if anything, teases an all-new era of rogue replicants. The show, it seems, won't be veering too far off from the bold science-fiction narrative fans have come to adore as the production team further includes Ridley Scott who directed the original film but will this time take a few steps back as an executive producer. Furthermore, Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will serve as both executive producer and showrunner.

Alcon Entertainment (wherein the show hails) CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson have teased that Blade Runner 2099 will explore “a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created.” The duo who will serve as executive producers for the show also acknowledged the quality of the previous installments and promised that the series will “live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

What Works Are Jeremy Podeswa Known For

As aforementioned, Podeswa boasts a heavily versatile portfolio wherein he's proved himself to be worthy of this new challenge. Selecting him to direct the pilot episode was a decision reached after considering his track record as Podeswa has proven to be a master of premiere episodes. He directed the premiere episode of Seasons 6 and 7 of Game of Thrones while also helming the finale episode of the latter season. His work on GOT earned him an Emmy nod while his works on Broadwalk Empire, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and The Pacific racked-up his Emmy nomination count to four.

Other shows where Podeswa has been involved include Station Eleven, The Mosquito Coast, The Loudest Voice, The Handmaid’s Tale, Homeland, The Walking Dead, Dexter, American Horror Story, and Ray Donovan, to name but a handful. He will re-team with GOT's David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on the upcoming science fiction film, The Three-Body Problem, and will also helm the upcoming AppleTV+ drama, The New Look.

Blade Runner 2099 is a collaboration between Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and Amazon Studios. Tom Spezialy (The Leftovers) is part of the writer's room and will equally executive produce with 2049 writer Michael Green, Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett.

Blade Runner 2099 is yet to name any cast and Prime Video is yet to set a release date. Meanwhile, check out the trailer for the dystopian series, Station Eleven below: