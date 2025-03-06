Blade Runner has become one of the most ambitious sci-fi franchises over the years, largely thanks to the work of directors Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve, and now the franchise is now set to expand into television for its first live-action series. Tom Burke and Michelle Yeoh will star in Blade Runner 2099, the upcoming show set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, which is coming to Prime Video. Although the series lacks an official release date, it’s expected to premiere sometime in the latter half of 2025. During a recent interview with Variety, Blade Runner 2099 star Tom Burke compared the show to the Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-led movies that have come before, and even revealed which movie is more comparable to the upcoming series:

“The show is much closer to the aesthetic of the first movie than the second movie. Blade Runner 2099. There was a moment of just letting go… I was like, ‘OK, we’re really going out there with this.' It’s a lot to do with that thing quite intrinsic to the source material in the movie, which is actually what makes somebody human and what makes somebody not human. Or when does somebody cross some threshold. Can we really have a full sense of humanity without being very aware of our own dual sides? We all have the capacity for great evil as well as great good. I suppose every genre does that to some extent, but I do feel that the morality, that whole kind of thing is handled so well in the ‘Blade Runner’ world, to me. It’s got subtleties and nuances to it that I don’t think necessarily all sci-fi always has.”

In addition to Yeoh and Burke, Blade Runner 2099 also stars Hunter Schafer, who is best known for her role as Jules in Euphoria and for playing Tigris in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Silka Luisa was brought on board to write the show, and she previously wrote and created Shining Girls, the Apple TV+ series starring Elisabeth Moss. She’s also known for writing one episode of Halo, the controversial video game adaptation that was canceled after two seasons on Paramount+, and also for penning an episode of Strange Angel, another Paramount+ series starring Jack Reynor. Ridley Scott directed the original Blade Runner, and Denis Villeneuve was brought on board to direct the sequel. Scott is involved in Blade Runner 2099 as an executive producer, but Villeneuve is not attached to the project at all.

Was ‘Blade Runner 2049’ a Box Office Flop?