There is an expansion coming to the Blade Runner universe in the not-too-distant future. Fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise can begin to properly buzz now, with Prime Video officially greenlighting Blade Runner 2099, an upcoming live-action limited series sequel set to expand the Runner universe as we know it.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 Blade Runner film, will serve as executive producer for this upcoming sequel with Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) serving as both executive producer and showrunner. Another Blade Runner alum, Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049), will join the team as a non-writing EP. Head of global television for Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders in a statement spoke of the excitement around bringing the sci-fi franchise to the Prime Video audience. Sanders added that the studio is excited to expand the universe and reiterated that working with Scott is the right path to thread:

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers. We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Blade Runner 2099 will be a sequel to the 2017 Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049 and the upcoming series comes from Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment. In a statement released by Alcon co-CEOs and co-founders, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, the pair are equally excited to be expanding the sci-fi franchise and tease a “new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created.” They would go on to acknowledge that the bar is set high for the new sequel given the work put into previous installments, however, they hope to “live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

The upcoming series sequel is yet another Blade Runner project from Alcon, though it is the first live-action project produced for television. Previous Blade Runner sequels include the aforementioned Blade Runner 2049, which won an Academy Award in 2017, and the Adult Swim anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus in 2021. Blade Runner 2099 had first been reported to be in development earlier this year, however, Scott had spoken in November 2021 and teased a live-action series while stating the series bible had been prepared and the pilot written. "We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” Scott said at the time.

The rest of the executive producing team for Blade Runner 2099 include Kosove, Johnson, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, head of television for Alcon Ben Roberts, Scott Free Productions’ David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger, and writer Tom Spezialy.

Blade Runner 2099 does not have a release date yet.