Blade Runner fans, heads up! The highly anticipated Prime Video sequel series, Blade Runner 2099 has an exciting update. The live-action series led by Michelle Yeoh is a direct sequel to the 2017 Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049 which starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. While not much is known about the series it is set to provide a fresh perspective to the beloved dystopian world.

In May, Collider’s exclusive report revealed that the series is set to start filming in June, this year. Now Michael Green has confirmed the production is well underway, "We're filming now," the executive producer told The Direct. Further sharing his excitement he added, "Showrunner Silka Luisa has created an incredible show. I've seen dailies. They're stunning. I've read the script. You know, they've seen the scripts. I am very excited for how she's evolved the world and made it bigger. It's a really impressive, intelligent, emotional story."

Who is Behind ‘Blade Runner 2099’?

Image via Warner Bros.

The update will bring some solace to fans who are eager to see the next chapter in the Runner universe. Silka Luisa is at the helm of the series, and has credits like Shining Girls and producing credits on Strange Angel and Halo. Along with executive producing duties, Green, who also worked on Blade Runner 2049, also co-wrote the script ensuring the continuities in the script and the larger universe. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps the only detail available is that the limited series will be set fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. The series is set for another exploration of the philosophical and ethical questions that have defined the saga that delves into human and replicant coexistence in a futuristic society.

Along with Oscar-winner Yeoh the cast also includes Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, and Mikkel Bratt Silset. Also rounding off the cast are House of the Dragon star Matthew Needham, Johnny Harris, Sheila Atim, and Amy Lennox among others. Ridley Scott returns as the producer, while the executive producing team for the series includes Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, head of television for Alcon Ben Roberts, Scott Free Productions’ David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger, and Tom Spezialy.

No release date of further details are available for Blade Runner 2099, stay tuned to Collider for further information. You can buy or rent Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 on Prime Video.