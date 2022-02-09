On a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night we recapped Mackenzie Davis’ journey from her earliest credits to her latest project, HBO Max’s Station Eleven, and of course that meant touching on two massive film franchises Davis has been part of, Terminator and Blade Runner.

In Dennis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, Davis steps in as Mariette, a Nexus-8 replicant who’s a member of the replicant freedom group. While we don't get to spend too much time with the character, there was more than enough to spark curious theories about Mariette and also suggest that the character could have a very promising path moving forward in the franchise. However, even though the film enjoyed heaps of fan and critical praise and won two Academy Awards, it seems as though a $259 million total at the worldwide box office on a $150 million production budget held it back from getting a sequel.

Image via Warner Bros.

During the Blade Runner 2049 portion of our chat, Davis shared some inspiring praise for Villeneuve and then addressed the film's reception. Here’s what she said when I asked how she felt about the dwindling sequel potential after 2049’s release, especially when it seemed as though there could be more to come for Mariette:

“I never was under that impression. I’m not being coy at all. I never was like, Part 1 of Mariette.”

While that’s not necessarily a guarantee Mariette wouldn’t have returned had Blade Runner 3 received the go-ahead, perhaps we can take it as a sign that keeping your focus on making one good film, rather than considering future installments, paves the way to high-quality material. For Davis, Blade Runner 2049 was all about the excitement of having a dream come true via this one film. “I was just like, ‘Whoa, this is some pretty weird dream fulfillment. It’s my favorite movie, and then I’m in the movie now.’ It felt very crazy.”

Image via Alcon Entertainment / Warner Bros.

From there, Davis took a moment to assess her run with franchise films thus far. Unfortunately, like Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate also failed to secure a box office haul big enough to justify another film. (Although in Dark Fate’s case, Davis’ character’s wouldn’t have moved forward with the series.) That film has a reported production budget of $185 million, but only managed to bring in $261 million worldwide.

While one might think those results come with some serious disappointment, Davis has a different outlook on them:

“That’s been a lot of the stuff I’ve been a part of. [Laughs] It’s not that they’ve been failures. I’ve been a part of the coolest sh*t! But a lot of stuff that I’ve done, that I’ve loved hasn’t been an enormous zeitgeisty success and that is fine. I love the stuff that I’ve been a part of. And some stuff has. Some stuff surprises you where you’re like, ‘Wow, Episode 3 of Black Mirror is the one that’s changing my life in a weird way?”

Yes, Davis has indeed been part of “the coolest sh*t.” In addition to shining in Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Black Mirror, her new HBO Max series, Station Eleven, is exceptional and it’s also well worth going back to some of her past film credits like Breathe In, Always Shine and Happiest Season, just to name a few. With that much raw talent and passion for the projects she’s in, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing standout work from Davis time and time again.

