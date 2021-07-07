The upcoming series is inspired by the world of the iconic movie franchise.

There’s a new anime series inspired by the Blade Runner movie franchise coming, and today we got to learn more about its cast and characters, as well as get an official first look at the series in the image above. Presented by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, Blade Runner: Black Lotus will feature thirteen episodes directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

Set in a cyberpunk Los Angeles, Black Lotus will offer fans of the Blade Runner movies an original story revolving around a replicant created in secret. While both Blade Runner movies focused on police agents, Black Lotus seems ready to expand the franchise into new directions, as the list of characters includes black market dealers, politicians, and scientists. Adult Swim will air the English language version as part of the Toonami block, while Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles.

The complete list of Blade Runner: Black Lotus characters, together with the English and Japanese voice cast, includes: Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose (voiced by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida); Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles (voiced by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji); Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit (voiced by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda); Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation (voiced by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi); Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist working for his father (voiced by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu); Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner (voiced by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki; Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief (voiced by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara); Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD (voiced by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka); Doc Badger, a black market dealer (voiced by Barkhad Abdi /Takayuki Kinba); Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production (voiced by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama); Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine (voiced by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima); Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation (voiced by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao)

There’s still no specific release date for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, though it's been confirmed the series will debut later this year. The show will debut at Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel hosted online on Friday, July 23, 8 p.m. ET.

