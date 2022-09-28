At this point, it’s beginning to feel like nothing from HBO Max is safe from the Warner Bros and Discovery + merger. As more animated series were stricken from the streaming service as well as Cartoon Network entirely, fear of what may come from the latest merger announcement grew. While the success of many Adult Swim series appeared to be shielding it from the disappointment, Tigtone and Lazor Wulf were unfortunately the first, but not the only Adult Swim casualties of the merger. Toonami's co-creator Jason DeMarco confirmed some recent anime originals that will also be getting the ax are Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation as well as Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Earlier this year, Adult Swim announced it would be moving forward with several anime originals, including Housing Complex C which is set to arrive next month, as well as the return of FLCL via two new seasons; it seems the new additions are safe from these cuts. As more and more shows receive the ax, it’s hard to guarantee the safety of several fan-favorite programs. DeMarco took to Twitter to share the sad news while also confirming that the shows will continue to be available on Crunchyroll and through digital downloads. He also revealed that even though they were gearing up for a second season of Shenmue The Animation, unfortunately, they would not be able to move forward with it at this time.

DeMarco commented on the announcement that these shows as well as Tigtone and Lazor Wulf will be leaving the Adult Swim’s website: “Sorry guys. This happened. You can still watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll and it will still be available as digital downloads. And yes, it’s looking like no S2 of Shenmue, even though sadly- it did well enough that we were gearing up for S2. Maybe one day…”

RELATED: HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge By 2023

The action-adventure Shenmue the Animation started this year as an adaptation of the Sega Dreamcast hit that tells the story of a young man’s quest for revenge against the ruthless martial arts master that killed his father. Taking place 17 years before the events of Blade Runner 2049, last year’s Blade Runner: Black Lotus is about a young woman who awakes with deadly skills, no memories and the only clues to she has for piecing her past together are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus.

Created by Kazuto Nakazawa, Fena: Pirate Princess also premiered in 2021 and follows a young orphan girl with no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, used and discarded by soldiers of the British empire. However, her mysterious past allows her to break free from her oppressors, forge a new identity and discover the truth behind “Eden.”

Earlier this year, several series other were stricken from HBO Max as a result of the merger including – but not limited to – Infinity Train, OK K.O. Let's Be Heroes, Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Summer Camp Island.

Check out the trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus below: