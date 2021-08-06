Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have revealed the opening sequence and key art for the highly anticipated animated series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus. We've been to 2019 and 2049, but are you ready for Los Angeles 2032?

During the panel “The Making of Blade Runner: Black Lotus” at the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, Crunchyroll’s head of development Sarah Victor spoke with directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama about their process for creating the series and how it fits into the legendary Blade Runner universe. Aramaki and Kamiyama also spoke at length about themes within this new series and how they worked hard to create a human story focused primarily on the replicants. Additionally, the directors discussed their process for character design and how they found a balance between animation and photorealism, which can be seen in the new key art below.

Image via Adult Swim/Crunchyroll

Aramaki and Kamiyama also shared that the series' international production and creative staff helped them capture an atmosphere closer to a Hollywood production, which allowed them to create more diverse characters, closer resembling the Los Angeles of today.

The English dub of the series features an all-star vocal cast with Jessica Henwick voicing Elle; Josh Duhamel as the deadly Blade Runner Marlowe; Will Yun Lee voicing the junkyard owner Joseph; Samira Wiley as the fresh-faced LAPD recruit Alani Davis; Brian Cox as Niander Wallace Sr., the CEO of Wallace Corporation and Wes Bently voicing his brilliant scientist son; with additional characters voiced by Peyton List, Stephen Root, Barkhad Abdi, Gregg Henry, Henry Czerny, and Jason Spisak.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus premieres later this November. Check out the opening sequence, which features the original song “Feel You Now” from Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, as well as the new key art below:

Here's the official synopsis:

A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

