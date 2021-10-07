Adult Swim has released a new trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which was originally revealed today at the series' New York Comic Con virtual panel. The trailer brings us back to the world of Blade Runner, and gives us an idea of the story ahead of its premiere on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll this November. The series will run for 13 episodes and is being directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

The trailer starts by giving us a look at Los Angeles in the year 2032, and has a man claiming to have given the people manna when Heaven would not. We are then shown protagonist Elle, who is worried about why her dreams are starting to get worse. Another voice then tells us about the creation of Replicants, artificial people that exist in the Blade Runner universe, and their purpose in the world. We see a man is killed on a bus, and it is implied that the culprit is actually Elle herself. We then see some action of her fighting a couple of other people and trying to survive. The trailer ends with her saying she knows what she's going to do, which is "kill them all," though it is not explained who she is talking about.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is an upcoming animated show that takes place in 2032, and is based in the same world as the highly influential sci-fi series. The story will take place in the aftermath of the Black Out movie, and will center around Elle, who is a Replicant. Blade Runner: Black Lotus is produced by Alcon Television Group and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.

The English dub of the series features Jessica Henwick voicing Elle, Josh Duhamel as the deadly Blade Runner Marlowe, Will Yun Lee as junkyard owner Joseph, Samira Wiley as the fresh-faced LAPD recruit Alani Davis, Brian Cox as Niander Wallace Sr., the CEO of Wallace Corporation and Wes Bentley voicing his scientist son, with additional characters voiced by Peyton List, Stephen Root, Barkhad Abdi, Gregg Henry, Henry Czerny, and Jason Spisak.

Adult Swim will air the English language version on Toonami and Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles. The show is set to premiere with two back-to-back episodes on November 13 and will be available to watch anywhere that Adult Swim is available. You can check out the new trailer and poster below:

