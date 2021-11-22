He also provided some more insight into the status of the 'Alien' TV show from Noah Hawley.

Ridley Scott has revealed that a Blade Runner live-action TV series is in the works. Though details are scarce at the moment, the veteran director confirmed that a pilot has been written. In an interview with BBC Radio’s Today, Scott mentioned the series would likely be 10 hours, suggesting 10 hour-long episodes.

The upcoming live-action TV series is set to be the latest addition to the growing franchise which began with 1982’s Blade Runner starring Harrison Ford. Though the first entry into the franchise underperformed and even polarized critics, it evolved into a cult classic and over time became considered as one of the best science fiction films of all time. Other additions in the franchise include a sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which was released in 2017, a 'sidequel,' Soldier, which was released in 1998, and Adult Swim’s anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus which debuted on November 14.

RELATED: 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' Trailer Reveals Adult Swim's New Animated Series

Due to how early the show is in its production process, the cast has not been announced for the show. The director did not also reveal which point in the franchise the show is expected to take place.

However, Ridley did provide additional details about the Alien TV spin-off, which is also in the works, stating that a pilot is being written, and, like Blade Runner, will be 8 to 10 hours long. Fans can expect the Alien TV show to be different from its predecessors. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Noah Hawley, who is serving as showrunner for the Alien show, mentioned that the spinoff series will take place on Earth.

“…It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped...Trapped in a prison, trapped in a spaceship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can’t contain it?' are more immediate."

At the moment, there is no word on the potential release date for both TV shows. Ridley is currently promoting House of Gucci, which will premiere in theaters this week, and preparing for his upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic Kitbag, which will start filming in January next year.

Jessica Henwick on 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus,’ Elle’s Journey, and Working with Lana Wachowski on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ She also talks about why they weren’t sure if ‘The Matrix 4’ was going to get finished.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email