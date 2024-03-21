The Big Picture Blade Runner was born from chaos: from the source material's publication to a tumultuous production, it defied the odds.

Discord plagued the set, including clashes between the crew, a director in over his head, and a contentious cast.

Despite initial setbacks and poor reception, Blade Runner has evolved into a beloved, influential cinematic classic.

When directing a major film production, it's best to assume that things will definitely go wrong. The weather will act up, actors will drop out or have ego fits, and studio executives will insist on rewrites or reshoots. Sometimes that can lead to horrifically mangled projects like 2017's Justice League, but other times, it can lead to truly brilliant films like The Wizard of Oz.

It's all a risk that no one can predict, least of all Ridley Scott when he was first trying to get Blade Runner off the ground. What started out as any other science fiction extravaganza became a fiasco of uncertain creativity, studio meddling, and just plain bad vibes that somehow cross-pollinated to become one of the most influential films ever made.

Ridley Scott Was an Uncertain Visionary for 'Blade Runner'

When director, Ridley Scott, had story conferences with screenwriter, Hampton Fancher, he kept asking him, "what's outside the window?" This was referring to how the environment would look and feel for regular people living in it, as Scott was already known for his meticulous hyperfixation of filling the screen with details and atmosphere. Given his extensive background in all sorts of visual-dominant positions, his approach to directing at the time was primarily fixated on using the visuals as an extension of the central themes of the story. Scott put heavy emphasis on the noir elements, keeping its vision of the "near future" feeling both tangible and authentic. That meant leaning into the visual tropes of noir while having the general aesthetic and fashion of the time remain somewhat modern. He took heavy inspiration from sources like the Edward Hopper painting, Nighthawks, Heavy Metal magazine, and the designs of professional "visual futurist," Syd Mead. His visions of flying cars paired with the "retrofitting" of a tangibly-grounded megalopolis adorned with technological advancements became the clearest indicator of Scott's overall conception of the film.

Despite Bladerunner being just his third major feature film, Scott had already developed a reputation for his insane commitment to getting things just the way he saw them. While that produced some of the most grimy and rhapsodic environments ever committed to film, it also led to Scott blasting the project into the realm of being over-budget and behind schedule rapidly, thanks to his insistence on tearing down and rebuilding new sets, shooting numerous takes, and demanding writers do constant script rewrites. It didn't help any that this was his first film working with a majority American crew, which he didn't handle too well.

He publicly asserted that British film crews were much more subservient to him, capable of saying "yes guv'nor" and doing what he asked, while American crews asked too many questions. When word of this got out to the crew, they wore t-shirts that said, "Yes gu'vnor, my a**!" in retaliation; in response, Scott made t-shirts that said, "Xenophobia sucks," and wore those around the set. Add in the fact that he insisted on having numerous high-power rain machines creating constant torrential downpours that left the sets and actors drenched in water while contributing to a permanently chilly environment to work in, and you have the ingredients for a miserable time. It was so stressful and expensive that Tandem Productions fired Scott and producer, Michael Deeley, even though they never stopped working and were "rehired" after a few weeks.

Nobody Got Along and Everybody Was Stressed on the 'Blade Runner' Set

Speaking of a miserable time, no amount of professionalism could save the cast from eventually becoming embittered by the entire experience. While everyone made note of Harrison Ford's professionalism, it was widely reported how poorly he related to both Ridley Scott and his co-star, Sean Young. Ford often sells himself as a devoted craftsman who just wants to serve a good story, and that attitude doesn't really work with a director like Scott. He seemed unconcerned with what his actors needed, especially with a younger co-star who was new to the scene and practically quaking with anxiety while being subjected to cruelty and harassment by him.

Young has spoken at length about how there was a significant personality chasm between her and Ford; that the two just never got along and how he more or less ignored her entirely, for reasons she never understood. In Harrison's mild defense, he was deeply rattled the entire time by Scott's constant changes to the story, especially infuriated by the clear implication that his character, Rick Deckard, was a replicant, which is something he vehemently hated. With Scott's allegedly barebones appreciation for what the crew was trying to bring to life day in and day out, you have an insanely toxic cocktail of factors that led to disaster. As Joanna Cassidy, the actress who played one of the escaped replicants, said, "I have never been on a set that was so charged, so exciting, so volatile and so passionate as that one in my life."

Blade Runner Survived All of Its Hurdles, Including Post-Production Woes

With the film finally gasping to completion, the headaches still weren't over. Two particular curveballs of note were the voice-over narration from Deckard and the "happy" ending, both insisted upon by the studio people. While narration was in most versions of the shooting script (so the story could lean into its noir roots), the evolution of the film's narrative was so jumbled that early test screenings went poorly. As a result of that, they had to cobble together a voice-over from different scripts, plus new lines by screenwriter, Roland Kibbee, in the hopes of making sense of the film's story. Ford especially didn't want to do it, believing it to be condescending overkill, and he's repeatedly said how much he hated this part of the production more than any other. It seems that even Ridley Scott regretted its inclusion despite being an early proponent of it, as he quickly ditched the voice-over entirely in subsequent "director's cuts" versions that he oversaw.

Even more regrettable was the forced happy ending where Deckard and Rachael (Young) literally ride into a sunset-drenched wasteland together. While Scott may have initially been enthusiastic about the idea of adding it at the behest of the studio heads, afraid of the ambiguous ending that Final Cut fans are more familiar with, it ultimately did more harm than good. When the film finally came out in 1982, critics were somewhat kind but also mixed about the film. One particularly common criticism was about the ending, feeling that it felt out of place and didn't fit the tone of the rest of the film.

Despite it all, Blade Runner managed to survive the initial sucker punch. It gradually grew to become a cult film of sorts, with repeated viewings and new generations watching it. Now, in a world where it garnered enough interest to inspire one of the best sequels ever made with Blade Runner 2049, it's become properly anointed as one of the most seminal pieces of cinema we've ever been blessed with. Part of the joy of cinematic storytelling is how it can envelop you in a new world teeming with an energy that you can't find anywhere else, and few films have ever palpably vibrated with the frequency that Blade Runner does. Putting pretty much every other cinematic world made from scratch to shame, the reason why this world feels so much more tangible is because you can feel blood, anxiety, and sweat in every frame. It turns out, sometimes you really can find beauty in the midst of a hellscape.

