Few films have undergone such reappraisal and a pop-cultural evolution like Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. Hitting theaters in the blockbuster-crowded summer of 1982, the neo-noir science-fiction thriller starring Harrison Ford failed to make much of an impression among most contemporary moviegoers, pulling in a disappointing box office haul and receiving lukewarm reviews from critics. But time has been kind to Scott's film, helping it find a new audience with each generation and propelling it to the upper echelons of beloved science-fiction films.

Though Blade Runner would eventually find a devoted audience and solidify its legacy as an influential film, the process of adapting Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel for the screen was anything but a unanimously collaborative effort. Plagued by an arduous shoot, creative disagreements, and negative test screenings, Blade Runner underwent a series of revisions at the behest of perplexed studio executives. Seeking to improve the film's narrative cohesion, scenes were added, altered, or cut altogether, but perhaps the most infamous of such changes came in the form of a voiceover narration provided by Ford's character.

Test Audiences Thought 'Blade Runner' Was Too Confusing

By the time Blade Runner test screened for audiences in early 1982, director Ridley Scott and his filmmaking colleagues had undergone a grueling production. Having shot for months in dank, dirty sound stages and under a constant cover of darkness, coupled with fraught working relationships among cast and crew members, Scott and producer Michael Deeley were eager to see how their film would play with the public. After the first test screenings in Dallas and Denver, however, audience feedback was less than stellar. The most common criticism was aimed at the film's overall narrative, which many found confusing. Despite what must've been a disappointing reaction for Scott, even he couldn't fully fault audiences for their tepid response. According to Vanity Fair, upon first viewing the completed film with editor Terry Rawlins, the director said, "I think it's marvelous, but what the f--- does it mean?" With a release date set for just a few months down the road, Scott and his collaborators rushed to tweak their film in ways that would make it more palatable for audiences.

Ridley Scott Cut & Added Scenes for 'Blade Runner's Theatrical Release

Among the numerous alterations made to Blade Runner had to do with whether Ford's character is a human or a replicant. Having sneakily included narrative beats to suggest the latter, Scott has always maintained that Rick Deckard is a replicant, while Ford voiced disagreement and felt that depriving stripping the character of his humanity alienated audiences. While it remains a topic of debate to this day, the idea of Rick Deckard as a replicant was conveyed through recurring images of a unicorn, and after test screenings, Scott ultimately removed all such references for the film's theatrical release. In addition, Scott abandoned Blade Runner's original ending, which had an ambiguous yet downbeat flavor in seeing Deckard and Rachel (Sean Young) exit his apartment into an elevator, in favor of an idyllic, happy finale that had the two characters fleeing the gloomy city for the beauty of the countryside.

Aside from cutting and adding scenes to his film, Scott also decided to have Harrison Ford record a voiceover narration, something the actor fiercely objected to despite its inclusion in the script and his contract. In a 2002 interview with Playboy, Ford revealed, "When I first agreed to do the film, I told Ridley there was too much information given to the audience in narration. I said, 'Let's take it out and put it into scenes and let the audience acquire this information in a narrative fashion, without being told it.'" But Scott held firm and Ford begrudgingly recorded the lines, and the result has gone down in cinematic history as one of the most infamously dry and lackluster of such storytelling devices. As a prolific and bankable star in 1982, Ford resented not having more input in the creative process behind Blade Runner, and being powerless against participating in its narration appears to have been the final straw. He's said of the recording process, "I show up to do it for the last time and there's this old Hollywood writer sitting there, pipe sticking out of his mouth, pounding away at this portable typewriter in one of the studios. I had never seen this guy before, so I stuck my head in and said, 'Hi, I'm Harrison Ford.' He kind of waves me off. He came to hand me his pages. To this day, I still don't remember who he was."

Did Harrison Ford Try to Ruin 'Blade Runner's Narration?

Much has been made about Blade Runner's infamous narration. Objectively speaking, it's rather difficult to argue in favor of Ford's vocal performance. Though his characteristic deep voice and often monotone inflection have never been foreign to audiences, there's something particularly dull and lacking in his delivery of the scripted lines, to the extent that there's been continuous speculation over whether he intentionally delivered them poorly. For his part, Ford has denied such claims for decades. He told Playboy, "Did I deliberately do it badly? No. I delivered it to the best of my ability given that I had no input. I never thought they'd use it. But I didn't try and sandbag it. It was simply bad narration." While the notion of Ford deliberately tainting the narration out of spite is a tantalizing one to entertain, no doubt adding another layer of drama to the mythos surrounding Blade Runner's production, the subsequent multiple versions of the film reveal a pretty compelling case for the exclusion of narration.

How Many Different Versions of 'Blade Runner' Did Audiences See?

From the film's first unveiling at test screenings to Ridley Scott's 2007 Final Cut, Blade Runner has been put through a wringer of revisions and alterations. After its underwhelming 1982 theatrical release, the film was relegated to cultural obscurity despite an ever-growing and dedicated cult fan base throughout the decade. With the rising popularity of home video, Blade Runner got a second wind in VHS and laser disc markets. In 1989, Vanity Fair reported that the discovery of a 70mm work print on the Warner Bros. lot led to a series of sold-out public screenings without Scott's approval. But the sudden realization that his film was seeing a resurgence in popularity led the filmmaker to participate in reworking its theatrical version into his 1992 Director's Cut.

As originally intended, the Director's Cut featured no voiceover narration, excluded the theatrical happy ending, and reinserted Scott's recurring imagery of unicorns suggesting Rick Deckard is a replicant. Harrison Ford, while appreciating the quality of the new cut in terms of stylistic ambition, still harbored reservations over what he perceived as emotional inaccessibility. For Scott, however, the Director's Cut, although a vast improvement over previous versions, still didn't allow him the level of creative autonomy he desired. In the early 2000s, he oversaw the assembly of Blade Runner: The Final Cut, which received theatrical and home video re-releases. Speaking with Wired, Scott justified crafting yet another version of his film when he said, "The director's cut removed the voice-over and that silly ending and put in the unicorn daydream, but the disc didn't look that great. I think it's final now because I've done all the nips and tucks and tidied up one or two of the visual areas that we couldn't do properly at the time because we didn't have the technology."

After more than forty years and seven iterations, including television broadcasts, Blade Runner may have undergone more revision than any film in history. As a result, devoted fans have meticulously examined and dissected the film's narrative and technical evolution, passionately ruminating over differences both subtle and consequential in nature. While Scott and Ford may have had their differences, some of which continued to express for decades, it's safe to assume their collaboration on Blade Runner's 2017 sequel has put any old grudges to rest.