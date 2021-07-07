But will we know if we're a replicant or not?

Alcon Entertainment has hired Striker Entertainment to handle the licensing of merchandise based on the Blade Runner franchise, with an emphasis on the upcoming animated Adult Swim series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Amazon Prime's The Expanse. Alcon Entertainment owns the rights to the Ridley Scott creation and as his world continues to grow, this new merchandise will likely keep fans of Blade Runner excited.

Alcon co-founders and Co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove seem to be incredibly excited about the partnership. And it is exciting to finally have some Blade Runner merch coming our way. "We are thrilled to continue to expand the Blade Runner universe beyond the screen and create incredible merchandise for Blade Runner fans in partnership with Striker Entertainment," said Johnson and Kosove in a press release. Striker Entertainment has previously worked with products based on such brands as The Walking Dead, Five Nights at Freddy's, The Umbrella Academy, and Ozark, just to name a few.

They also went on to talk about merchandise for the popular series The Expanse. "Furthermore, The Expanse fans have been clamoring for more opportunities to own products associated with the show and we trust Striker Entertainment will take great care of them." Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be releasing later in 2021 on Adult Swim. The Expanse will release its sixth season on Amazon Prime Video this fall.

The Blade Runner franchise includes the 1982 film by Scott starring Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard. It spawned plenty of theories from fans of all ages and led to the 2017 film Blade Runner: 2049 starring Ford and Ryan Gosling. It's a future unlike our own but set in a world where replicants threaten the existence of humanity and is frankly one of the best science fiction stories in film.

While it's unclear when we will see the first products from this new line of merchandise, the continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and the opportunity for new merchandise within that series, as well as The Expanse, makes this a great time to be a fan of both of these sci-fi worlds.

