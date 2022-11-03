If you’re a fan of the Collider screening series, we’ve got some big news to share. We’re excited to announce that we’re teaming up with Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre — the most famous cinema in the world — for a series of special screenings of our favorite new and classic films. To kick it all off, we’re starting with an IMAX showing Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut in honor of its 40th anniversary on Wednesday, November 9th, at 7pm.

Unlike previous Collider screenings, where the only way to attend was to win tickets, you’ll have two ways to gain access to our TCL Chinese Theatre events. You can purchase tickets on the TCL Chinese Theatre website or try and win free tickets by emailing thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Blade Runner in IMAX.” Please let us know how many tickets you want in the body of the email. We’ll be contacting winners on Sunday, November 6th.

We will only have a limited number of seats for our Chinese Theater events, so if you HAVE to attend, you’ll want to purchase tickets.

In the future, we plan to offer exclusive Q&As with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. There’s some genuinely cool stuff in the works, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

As most of you know, Blade Runner has multiple versions, but here’s how the Chinese describes the Final Cut:

Collider at TCL Chinese Theatre presents a special 40th anniversary of Blade Runner: The Final Cut! Visually spectacular, intensely action-packed and powerfully prophetic since its debut, Blade Runner returns in Ridley Scott's definitive Final Cut, including extended scenes and never-before-seen special effects. In a signature role as 21st-century detective Rick Deckard, Harrison Ford brings his masculine-yet-vulnerable presence to this stylish noir thriller. In a future of high-tech possibility soured by urban and social decay, Deckard hunts for fugitive, murderous replicants—and is drawn to a mystery woman whose secrets may undermine his soul. This incredible version features the definitive Final Cut of Ridley Scott's legendary sci-fi classic.

Finally, we'd like to thank everyone who has attended a previous Collider event for helping us turn our screening series from an idea into a full-time reality. Hope to see you at the Chinese Theater next week!