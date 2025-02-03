Let’s face it. It’s been a pretty good year for Blade fans. Well, that is, if you’re a fan of the original Wesley Snipes-led trilogy of yesteryear and not the complicated remake Disney and Marvel are trying to work out now with Mahershala Ali. After rounding out his time as the Daywalker when his trilogy ended in 2004, Snipes returned to the role over the summer in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, allowing the actor to formally bid adieu to his life in the shadows. That’s certainly not to say that we won’t always be keeping hope alive for another Snipes-led Blade movie in the back of our brains, but for now, we’re satiated. Now, a new streamer will keep it that way and offer audiences the chance to take a bite out of the infamous trilogy, as Peacock is now the streaming home of Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity.

Before Bryan Singer’s X-Men and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man took the pages of Marvel and adapted them for the big screen, Stephen Norrington led the charge with 1998’s Blade. The first movie in what would eventually become a trilogy starred Snipes as the titular vampire known as a Dhampir — a cross between a human and a vampire. It’s really the best of both worlds, as Blade had the same superstrength as his fellow bloodsuckers but didn’t suffer from the same weaknesses — meaning he could walk around in the sunlight with ease. Over three films, Blade’s story was laid out, earning hand over fist in cash for New Line Cinema despite meeting mixed reviews from critics.

The Blade Trilogy Features Plenty of Familiar Faces