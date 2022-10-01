With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.

Following the HBO Max summertime exodus, the end of August saw the removal of the Blade trilogy, one of the last remaining ties the streaming service has to Marvel. Beginning on October 1, Hulu will be picking up Blade, Blade 2 and Blade: Trinity for their seasonal lineup, allowing fans the chance to see Snipes in his action-packed portrayal of Marvel Comics' resident half-vampire, half-human with a chip on his shoulder. Often considered the first Marvel movies to ignite an interest in superhero film adaptations, 1998's Blade was met with overwhelmingly positive reception from audiences, while critics were initially on the fence with the gratuitous leather and blood.

After filmmaker Stephen Norrington's lavish take on the underworld of vampires, introducing fans to nightclubs of raining blood and rich lore, the masses were hooked. Snipes delivered a stoic, tortured portrayal of the Daywalking loner, accompanied only by his trusted companion Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), who kicked vampire butt and took names. Not long after, Blade 2 was helmed by the then fairly-new director Guillermo del Toro who dug deeper into the ancient society of vampires and their driving force to stake claim as the world's greatest power. It was David S. Goyer's third installment Blade: Trinity, which featured a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds, that left a bad taste in viewers' mouths. The darkly neo-goth aesthetic was swapped for a very 2004 quick-quipping humor that tripped over itself.

Image Via New Line Cinema

RELATED: 'Dragstravaganza' Trailer: Huluween Presents a Goulish and Glamorous Drag Variety Special

Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige announced in 2012 that Marvel had reacquired the rights to Blade. After some back and forth, it was made official at the San-Diego Comic Con in July 2019 that two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali would be taking over as Blade. With Marvel Studios now moving into Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of the year, production for the reboot is set to begin in November, after a month's delay. No plot details have been disclosed at this time, but Award-winning actor Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King) are set to join Ali.

The most recent news to break regarding the reboot is that filmmaker Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) will no longer be directing the production. Reportedly, the director stepped away due to scheduling conflicts with the film, but will remain on as an executive producer. The original screenplay writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen), has since been replaced by Moon Night and the upcoming X-Men '97 writer Beau DeMayo, with Blade creators Gene Colan and Marv Wolfman, who worked on the original trilogy as well.

All three movies of the original Blade trilogy will be available to stream on Hulu on October 1. The Blade reboot is still currently set to debut in theaters November 3, 2023. Before checking out the movies, get a quick rundown of the hero's comic book roots below: