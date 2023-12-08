The Big Picture Blade, the famous vampire hunter, will be featured in a new video game developed by Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Lyon, with a teaser revealing a vampire-infested Paris as the setting.

Details about the Blade game are scarce, and it is unclear if it will be available for current-gen consoles. It is one of several Marvel-related video games in development, alongside Black Panther and Iron Man titles.

The Blade solo movie, set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has faced delays, but the film is currently scheduled for release on November 7, 2025.

While the journey to Blade's next adventure on the big screen has been a complicated one, the famous vampire hunter will get to shine through a different medium. A Blade video game was announced last night at The Game Awards ceremony, with Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Lyon working on the project. With a short teaser featuring the titular hero at a barber shop just as the sun sets in Paris, the premise of the game is quickly explained, as civilians aren't allowed to leave their homes at night due to the vampire infestation located in the city.

Since the new Blade game is still in the early stages of its development, not much was announced about the project, and it wasn't even confirmed if it would be available for the current generation's consoles. The title is just one of the many video games in the works related to Marvel properties, and it joins a list that includes a Black Panther game and an Iron Man title made by Electronic Arts. A release window for either of these games hasn't been announced yet, and there's no way of knowing which one will be launched first.

A new live-action version of Blade was announced to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in the 2019 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, but due to the pandemic and the recent strikes that affected the industry, the film has been delayed multiple times. Mahershala Ali was selected to portray the vampire hunter in the franchise, and he even made a voice cameo during the post-credits sequence featured in Eternals. Nevertheless, his Blade solo movie hasn't been filmed yet, and it's currently scheduled to hit the big screen on November 7, 2025.

Who Is Directing 'Blade' Movie?

Custom Image by Annamaria Ward

Yann Demange, the filmmaker behind White Boy Rick, has been selected to direct Blade for Marvel Studios, becoming the director's third feature film. Demange is just one of the many creatives who have been hired to work on the vampire hunter's story since the movie was announced in 2019, with the latest script rewrite coming from Michael Green. The screenwriter behind A Haunting in Venice has been tasked with cracking Blade's first adventure in the MCU, setting the stage for yet another hero to join the world under the protection of The Avengers. It remains to be seen if the freshly announced video game will come out before the film, or if Marvel Studios will finally be able to place Mahershala Ali in front of the camera.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the new Blade video game below: