In 1975, Steven Spielberg directed Jaws, giving Hollywood its first blockbuster and changing how movies were released. For a time, Jaws was the box office king that was part horror movie, part action film, and, with its PG rating, a popular go-to for families as well as kids who were just starting to dip their toes into the water of horror. Jaws completely took over pop culture and was copied everywhere, from the Land Shark skits on SNL, to a plethora of clones, and even its own bad sequels. Jaws has also been parodied relentlessly over the decades with so many bad sharksploitation films, but the best Jaws parody of all doesn't have a Great White shark, a snake, an alligator, or any other type of animal. In Blades, a local golf course is being stalked by a murderous, possessed lawnmower, and it's hilarious.

What Is 'Blades' About?