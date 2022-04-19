Biao Ren: Blades of The Guardians an upcoming historical action animation series, based on the original work by Chinese manhua jia Xianzhe Xu, has recently gotten a new trailer, and it showcases a captivating animation style that is certain to pique the interest of action anime fans.

The manhua was first released in July 2015 and serialized in Manga DX. As of last year, it had at least 8 published volumes and over 100 chapters. The Chinese anime adaptation was announced 2 years ago, and it is produced by film distributor Tencent Penguin Pictures with animation production by Colored Pencil Animation Group.

Blades of the Guardians is set in the period of transition between the Sui dynasty and the Tang Dynasty, the latter of which dated from 618 to 907 AD. The series follows the warrior protagonist, Dāomǎ a highly skilled mercenary with a strong sense of honor who travels across Ancient China and makes a living by his sword. One day, Dāomǎ accepts a paid escort mission that will take him to the capital city of Chang'an. However, this mission turns out to be way more than he bargained for. The plot of this series not only includes political intrigues and an oppressive despotic government but also some supernatural elements like man-eating demons.

Image via Tencent Penguin Pictures

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Shows of All Time, According to IMDb

The trailer has a shonen feel reminiscent of titles like Berserk or the more recent Vinland Saga which should certainly interest anime fans. The animation style feels unique and striking and some of the imagery present in the 2-minute trailer is fascinating. It seems to feature scenes from Dāomǎ’s tragic past which then transition to him standing as an adult holding the hand of a small child, Xiao Qi, who he must escort safely. Despite having no dialogue, the trailer certainly makes an impression with imagery alone.

This month, the series’ official Weibo page has been posting promotional videos featuring some of the main characters, including Xiao Qi and Dāomǎ.

This donghua, although announced in 2020, is part of the Tencent Video Animation 2022 lineup. Even though it’s scheduled to release this year, it may be possible that its premiere could once again be pushed back until 2023.

Check out the trailer for Biao Ren: Blades of The Guardians below:

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Rewatched 'Star Wars' to Prepare

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (249 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos