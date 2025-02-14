The Blair Witch Project is arguably the poster child for found footage horror, believed to be real when it was first released and still holding up years later as a terrifying film. Yet it somehow managed to be followed up by one of the most infamously terrible horror sequels ever, and its third installment also never managed to truly capture the low-budget, suggestive and ominous feel that made the cult classic so successful. Compared to Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, the 2016 sequel, Blair Witch, returns a little more to home with its found footage format, but its most glaring deviation is its overt, on-screen deaths. Ironically, this also paves the way to the film’s most iconic scene, which is also the first on-screen death. Whether you enjoyed the modern feel of this new franchise installment or not, you can't deny the unexpected thrill of this death, in all its brutal glory.

Talia Is Snapped in Half in 'Blair Witch'