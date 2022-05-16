The Blair Witch Project was released in July 1999 amidst a flurry of panic and controversy. Its marketing campaign, which included missing person posters and faux interviews with the police, raised questions over whether the film was fact or fiction, a debate that fueled it into becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Its found-footage aesthetic gave it a sense of realism that, when combined with its naturalistic performances and improvised dialogue, remains unmatched in the genre. While any doubt as to its authenticity has long since been answered, there was a time when the mass hysteria it had generated overshadowed any serious discussion of the film, something that factored directly into its sequel, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2. The film abandoned the found-footage angle for a meta film-within-a-film approach that follows a group of friends who become obsessed with uncovering the truth behind The Blair Witch Project. The film received a drubbing from critics and effectively killed the franchise until the belated sequel Blair Witch arrived in 2016, but its refusal to merely copy the original in favor of a more ambitious idea represents a brief glimpse at what could have been the most fascinating series in horror.

Between Book of Shadows and Blair Witch, series creators Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez proposed numerous projects with which to expand their simple little film into a global phenomenon, with ideas ranging from an intimate period drama to a full-fledged action film. The concept of having a series of standalone films in a variety of genres, but all connected by the titular witch from the town of Burkittsville, Maryland, would have made for a considerably more exciting way of expanding a franchise beyond the usual method of just retelling the same story with a new coat of paint. Unfortunately, these ideas failed to materialize, with the series jumping right back to its found-footage comfort zone for its third (and most recent) entry. With the news that Lionsgate is developing a reboot of the series, now is the perfect time to embrace its untapped potential as the most daring franchise in horror.

One of the greatest aspects of The Blair Witch Project is not just the literal story that befalls the unfortunate group of students when they venture into the mysterious Black Hills Forest, but the far grander backstory that lurks in the shadows. The film only hints at the various tragedies that have befallen the area, such as the legend of Rustin Parr who kidnapped and murdered seven children in the 1940s, a tale recounted under hushed breaths from locals who hastily move on from the subject. Other such tragedies receive a similar treatment, forming a distressing image for the town of Burkittsville that dates back centuries. External material to the film, which included multiple mockumentaries and an extensively detailed website, fleshed out the faux legend even further. While these served as a key ingredient in the film’s marketing campaign, they also lay the foundations for the multitude of stories with which Myrick and Sánchez intended to build their expansive franchise.

The most developed of these stories saw the duo jumping back to 1785 for a period drama set during the height of the colonial era. It would have recounted the legend of Elly Kedward, an Irish immigrant who is accused of witchcraft and sentenced to death by exposure. It doesn’t take long before strange occurrences begin to befall the town of Blair (the precursor to Burkittsville), with residents blaming it on the ghost of Kedward, in the process revealing her as the titular Blair Witch. The film would have adopted a more atmospheric and slower pace when compared to more traditional horror films, with Ben Rock (the production designer on the original movie) considering it a mix between Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and Robert Eggers’ The Witch. It would have been a fascinating direction to take the series, forgoing the found-footage look for a radically different style that would have eradicated any doubt about future Blair Witch films being carbon copies of what had already come. The studio disagreed, casting doubt over whether horror fans would accept such a radically different follow-up, condemning the idea to the mythical depths of what-ifs and speculation.

In the years that followed, Myrick and Sánchez proposed several Blair Witch continuations that all continued the mold set by the Elly Kedward prequel. A black and white crime thriller centered around the aforementioned Rustin Parr was one idea and was set to take heavy inspiration from the film noir genre. Other ideas covered practically every element of the town’s extensive backstory, such as a film focused on a search party who were ritualistically murdered in 1886 at Coffin Rock (a location that is briefly featured in the original film). Even ideas for a true sequel to The Blair Witch Project kept well away from its found-footage origins, such as one that would have leaned into the action genre for a film that Sánchez described as the Aliens of the franchise. It's an approach that echoes what the Fargo series has turned into – a collection of standalone stories taking place over a period of decades, but all occurring in the same locations and with minor overlaps connecting everything together.

Had Myrick and Sánchez been able to realize their grand vision, it would have revealed a tapestry of carnage dating back centuries, all centered around one particularly misfortune region of eastern United States. Each entry would have been bursting with creativity as it continually approached the idea of the Blair Witch from a new angle, cementing the franchise as one of the most unique in all of cinema. Of course, it could also have made the series into an unfocused mess that focused too much on gimmicks than good storytelling (a problem many anthology properties fall victim to), but with such a variety of concepts in the pipeline, you can be certain there would never have been a dull installment.

Obviously, none of these ideas came to fruition, with the series lying dormant until it was revived in 2016 by Adam Wingard with the unimaginably titled Blair Witch, a decision that encapsulates the entire film. While not a bad film, it is an aggressively mediocre one, with Wingard returning to the tried-and-true formula of the original with a story that claims to be a sequel but that feels more like a remake. While there are some changes, such as the addition of multiple cameras when compared to the original’s solitary POV, they do little to disguise that Blair Witch is merely an attempt to make a quick buck off a recognizable name. The film grossed a respectable $45 million against a budget of only $5 million, but since the original had managed to earn $250 million almost two decades earlier, it was viewed as a disappointment, and the franchise was put to bed yet again.

While that could have spelled the end of the franchise, it appears there is no property Hollywood won’t mine to oblivion in pursuit of the next goldmine. In April 2022 it was reported that a series reboot was under consideration at Lionsgate, a possibility that might as well be definitive given how the industry tends to operate. What form this reboot will take remains unknown, but given that the terms "found-footage" and "The Blair Witch Project" have now become synonymous with each other, it probably won’t take Sherlock Holmes to uncover the mystery here.

But is there still a chance for Blair Witch to earn its much-sought crown as the most innovative franchise in horror? Sadly, that time has likely passed. While only two of its three entries utilize the found-footage technique, the original’s reputation for singlehandedly popularizing the format directly led to the subgenre's dominance in the early 21st century (with Cloverfield, Rec, and Paranormal Activity being some of its most prominent examples), and it’s now impossible to separate the two. It’s an unfortunate reality that how a creator intends their work to be viewed, and how it is viewed by the general public, can be wildly different. John Carpenter learned this first-hand when he tried to transition the Halloween franchise into an anthology series structured around the titular holiday, an idea that quickly hit a brick wall when he discovered audiences were unwilling to accept anything that didn’t have Michael Myers as its villain. Given that The Blair Witch Project is now twenty-three years old and its place in the annals of film history has been firmly solidified, it seems likely any deviance from the formula would be met only with rejection (a feeling only compounded by the negative reaction that Book of Shadows received).

So does that mean Blair Witch has lost the spark that once gave it life, another legacy franchise doomed to repeat the cycle of reboots and sequels that only tarnish the reputation of the original? Not necessarily. The excellent Halloween revival has shown that an overdone franchise can be reborn once again even while keeping one foot in its tried-and-true structure, and there’s no reason Blair Witch can’t do the same. While the found-footage genre has long since blotted its copybook thanks to increasingly poor entries that led to diminishing returns, the upcoming reboot would be the perfect place for the technique’s masters to remind everyone why they were so terrified by it all those years ago. Even as the series fades from relevance as the younger generation of moviegoers become the dominant market, there will always be a place for long-running franchises to return when they’re created with genuine passion.

There was a time when The Blair Witch Project ruled the world and had the original plans for its successors been realized it would have become only a tiny part of one of the most bewitching (no pun intended) franchises in all of horror. Those days have long since passed, however, and while the dreams Myrick and Sánchez had planned will almost certainly never see the light of day, hopefully, they will serve as inspiration to a new generation of filmmakers who will create something in a similar vein. In a strange way, the esoteric nature of its unmade follow-ups has only added to the original’s mysterious allure, masking the whole series in a haze of questions that will never be answered. Maybe that was Myrick and Sánchez’s intention all along. Probably not, but it’s fun to think about.

