In 1999, The Blair Witch Project changed the world. The little indie film about three college kids getting lost in the woods, only to be stalked by some malevolent force, was made for just $60,000, yet it made a staggering $248 million worldwide. Its success, for better or worse, popularized a subgenre of horror that not many knew about: the found footage film. There have been some good ones and many bad ones, but nothing in found footage can match the terror of The Blair Witch Project.

Part of what made that film work so well is how it tricked audiences into thinking they were watching something real. Then there was also the chemistry between Heather (Heather Donahue), Mike (Michael Williams), and Josh (Josh Donahue). The best thing about The Blair Witch Project, however, is that it forced us to use our imagination. We never see the witch or whatever is hunting them; we have to conjure that nightmare in our minds. Then there's that chilling ending: It was the perfect final shot, but did you know there were actually three more alternative endings filmed? And one of them would have made The Blair Witch Project even scarier.

What Happens in 'The Blair Witch Project's Ending?

The ending to The Blair Witch Project is frightening in its simplicity. It might be disappointing for today's audiences, who expect to see the big bad monster and the gore it can create. The Blair Witch Project shows no monster, blood, or guts. There are no jump scares or musical cues telling us how to feel. What you see is what you get and it's terrifying.

Part of the lore surrounding the Blair Witch is the story of a man named Rustin Parr. While making their documentary, our three protagonists are told about Parr who lived in a house in the woods. He claimed that the Blair Witch became a voice in his head telling him to go into town and kidnap children. He listened, bringing kids back to his creepy home. There, he would put one of the kids in the corner, making another watch as that one was killed, before murdering the watching child as well. It's a scary story to hear, and the ending of The Blair Witch Project recreates it.

After Josh disappears, Heather and Mike are on their own. The last few minutes see them finding a dark and abandoned house in the woods. Inside, they can hear Josh screaming. Is he upstairs? They head that way, but nothing is there except the dozens of children's hand prints on the walls. They then run toward the basement, with Mike way in front of Heather. From Mike's point of view, we see him knocked down. Now from Heather's camera shot, we come upon Mike standing motionless in a corner of the basement. As Heather screams out for him, her camera is knocked down too. It's a great ending, one that harkens back to earlier stories and refuses to answer our questions. What happened? Was that the witch? Was it the ghost of Rustin Parr? Has Josh been possessed by the witch? We never know.

What Were the Alternate Endings to 'The Blair Witch Project'?

Directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez also shot three additional endings to The Blair Witch Project. Why did they do this? Because their distributor, Artisan, told them to. As Myrick told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, “When we screened it, people were overwhelmingly confused. However, when asked if they were scared, 19 out of 20 hands went up.” This worried Artisan, who wanted a more traditional horror ending. So the directors went back into the woods and shot three more endings, but when they took the new footage back to Artisan, they expressed their desire to use the original ending. "What makes us fearful is something that’s out of the ordinary, unexplained," Myrick said. Artisan gave in but told them that the ending decision would cost the company millions. Boy, were they wrong! While none of these three alternate endings are arguably needed, they do offer insight into how the film could have gone.

These alternate endings only change that last shot. Everything else in the film is exactly the same up to that moment when a screaming Heather turns the corner in the basement. It's what she sees that changes. Two of the endings are rather uninspiring. The first has Heather coming down the basement stairs to find Mike not standing in the corner but crucified. It's a rather stereotypical image and one that makes little sense when you think about it, as it has no connection to the plot. Unlike the Rustin Parr story foreshadowing the original ending, there has been no talk of people being crucified. This ending goes for shock over logic.

The second alternate ending has the same issues. This time, Heather turns the corner to find Mike hanging from a noose. While that's creepy, it's also a horror stereotype and one that makes no sense according to what came before it. It's also unfathomable. Heather was literally just a few seconds behind Mike. In that time, was a creepy witch or possessed Josh moving at super speed to crucify or hang Mike? It's actually more hilarious to think about than chilling.

This Ending Would Have Topped the Original One

One alternate ending of The Blair Witch Project isn't hilarious, but downright terrifying. Now, the ending we have for The Blair Witch Project is perfect as is. That really can't be topped, except this alternate ending would have sent the film off in other directions. For that reason, we can argue that it might have been a better choice.

This alternate ending again sees Mike go into the basement, only to have his camera knocked down. Mere seconds later, Heather scrambles down the steps, turns the corner, and finds Mike... staring right at her. He's not turned in the corner, he's not put in some sort of device, defying the logic of time, but rather just standing there. What looks at Heather doesn't feel like Mike anymore. He's not scared. The gregarious, talkative Mike is gone. This one has a blank look on his face and says nothing. He seems possessed. At this realization, the film goes to black.

What was this ending supposed to mean? That's exactly why it works. It asks questions, rather than answering them. Is the ghost of Rustin Parr in the basement? Perhaps when Mike got down there he became possessed by the killer. Was it Josh who attacked him, spreading the infection of the witch to him as well? It opens up the door to endless possibilities. The terror becomes Heather standing there alone, surrounded by one or two possessed men and possibly a witch. What happens to her? It also leaves open the chance that Mike then left the basement after presumably killing Heather. He's not missing because he's dead, but because he's out there, maybe killing again, maybe with Josh at his side. Hell, maybe they let her live, and a possessed Heather is with them too. That could have opened The Blair Witch Project to direct sequels. For that reason, it's probably a good idea this ending wasn't used. It's too open. You can just imagine a sequel showing a witch-infected Mike and Josh, and maybe Heather, out killing others in the woods or elsewhere. It wouldn't have been good, but it would've definitely been much better than anything found in Book of Shadow: Blair Witch 2.