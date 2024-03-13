The Big Picture The Blair Witch Project used improv auditions to select actors for realism in horror scenes.

The cast faced real discomfort, including limited food and wet sleeping bags during filming.

The directors made everyone believe that the contents of the film were real through a unique marketing campaign, which had distressing effects on the cast.

It’s the low-budget, found-footage horror movie that premiered at Sundance, used a controversial marketing campaign to shock audiences, and popularized an entire horror subgenre. Audiences that watched and continue to watch 1999's The Blair Witch Project aren’t made uncomfortable by typical scares, especially because the titular Witch is never seen once. The small group of friends who venture into the woods don’t just take footage for their documentary, they film their final days as they cruelly turn on each other. Whatever discomfort the viewers may feel, the cast wasn’t spared either. The filmmakers knew they wanted to do something radical, to have the actors do most of the heavy lifting in bringing authenticity to the horror film. But this goal of realism worked a little too well at times for the actors.

The Auditions for ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Focused on Improv

The directing team behind Blair Witch, Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, wanted to try a different approach to making a horror movie as digital filmmaking methods were beginning to allow filmmakers a new kind of freedom in the 1990s. Myrick talked to The Guardian about the movie’s early days, when he wanted to use inspiration from growing up, “around the woods and swamps of Florida,” and getting scared from the thought of, “seeing a stick figure hanging from a tree.” He teamed up with his college friend, Sánchez, to develop these ideas into a detailed 35-page treatment, and without a traditional script, they started to get their project ready. In a Vice article that celebrated the film’s 20th anniversary, the cast and crew were interviewed. An image that is included in this retrospective shows how the auditions were as atypical as the lack of a traditional script.

The casting call announced the “extremely challenging” roles and how the film was to be “shot under very difficult conditions.” The filmmakers didn’t give any warning as to what the incoming actors could expect in these auditions, as they intended to test improv skills to bring the realism they wanted into The Blair Witch Project. Three actors were selected from this process, in which the filmmakers wanted to hear a response from their prompt: “You’ve just served ten years of a twenty-year prison sentence, you're up for parole, what do you have to say for yourself?” The original idea involved the characters all being men, but this changed when Heather Donahue arrived. Myrick recalled in the Guardian interview being unnerved when she responded, “I don’t think I should.” Along with Donahue, the other selected actors Michael C. Williams and Joshua Leonard soon realized just how immersive the film shoot would be.

This Horror Movie Let the Cast Film Their Scenes

Myrick and Sánchez weren’t going to throw a cast of young actors into the woods just to see what could happen. A part of what makes The Blair Witch Project successful is the careful attention the filmmakers set into place, thoroughly placing key points in the Maryland woods the actors needed to reach over an eight-day, 24/7 shooting schedule. The directors were aided by their producer, Gregg Hale thanks to his experience in the military. Myrick explained to Vice that Hale helped the actors learn how to use a GPS device, which the crew programmed with the coordinates of different locations and campsites during the shoot. Myrick remembered when Hale told the small cast how their safety, “is our primary concern, but your comfort is not.”

The Blair Witch Project still holds up today as effectively claustrophobic and anxiety-ridden, even when knowing the outcome and that everything is fiction. That’s because the actors were the best ones chosen, truly using their improv skills to create natural dialogue among themselves. Early in the movie, Heather puts the camera onto Josh as he’s writing on the film slate. “Shall we all, like, cut our fingers open and bleed on it?” he says in a smart-ass comment. The guys are goofy, and the only woman among them tries to steer them back onto their documentary’s goal, but the friendship can’t handle what is to come. Fans may wonder if the cast dreaded the nighttime scenes for whatever scares the crew had in store; but Donahue, Williams, and Leonard were more frustrated by the lack of enough food and a warm bed.

The Night Scenes in ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Frustrated the Actors

The fictional versions of Heather, Josh, and Mike expect the trip to be a quick one, but they soon get lost, and their hope of reaching their parked car dwindles among the dead leaves and looming trees. Although the characters became frightened by noises out in the woods by nightfall, Donahue and her costars knew who was making it. It wasn’t any witch, it was the crew. In the Guardian interview, Leonard said as much, “The fear level on the night-time interventions wasn’t actually that high. Your body would have finally warmed up the sleeping bag enough for you to fall asleep, then you’d hear baby noises outside. It was more annoying than anything else: we’ve got to act now.” Easily the best feeling of terror The Blair Witch Project sets into the characters and the viewer is hopelessness.

The trio keeps walking during the day but they somehow get turned around as they’re lured closer toward the witch’s house. The hanging twig figures and the creepy sounds at night are a small part of the larger sense of fear as they realize they won’t be escaping. At one point, Josh points the camera at Heather, mocking her obsession to film the events that are scaring Mike and him, sending a hurtful remark to break her down, “You’re going write us a happy ending?” To help the cast in their performances, Williams recalled how the food for his costars and himself was rationed to pull out genuine reactions of frustration.

In the Vice article, he said, “Let's say the first day was a sandwich and a bag of chips for lunch, and the second day was maybe just the sandwich, the third day was maybe just the bag of chips, the fourth day maybe we didn't have a lunch. By the last couple of days, there was enough to sustain, but not a lot of food.” Adding to this discomfort was how the actors were lucky if their sleeping bags were just damp, one time the rainy weather completely soaked their supplies at their designated campsite. On this miserable night, the Blair Witch’s abandoned house would have at least been a dry location. In a 2016 Vice interview, Heather Donahue remembered how the cast wasn’t able to reach the crew, but they eventually got a hotel room for the night. Even after the eight-day shoot was done, the challenges faced by the cast weren't over. In fact, they were about to go public.

Daniel Myrick and Ed Sánchez Made Everyone Believe the Blair Witch Was Real

In the movie’s final minutes, Josh has been taken, and Heather screams as she finds Mike, facing the basement wall of the Witch’s house, before she drops the camera and — the end. The 1999 audiences who watched this conclusion believed they witnessed the mysterious but very real deaths of three young filmmakers. Myrick and Sánchez created a website to bring awareness to their story’s mythology and further push the unsolved fates of their three characters. The 2016 Vice article mentions how once Artisan Entertainment bought the movie, they expanded on the original website to increase public awareness. To achieve this, Donahue and her costars had to remain out of sight. It was easier said than done.

Leonard recalled the strange aftermath of this, saying, “As individuals, it got a bit weird since we’d used our real names in the film. Our parents were getting condolence calls. Then, when the cat was finally out of the bag and we started doing press, some people still didn’t believe us. They thought we were actors, hired to play Josh, Mike, and Heather in order to keep the whole thing from seeming like a snuff film. To this day, there are still conspiracy theories about this stuff.” Donahue also shared these feelings, although it was more difficult for her, explaining, “It was my mother getting sympathy cards, it was people coming up to me on the street telling me that they wished I was dead, saying they want their money back. It was me in my 84 Toyota Celica breaking down in LA in La Cienega underneath a billboard with my own face on it. It was a profoundly surreal experience.”

Faking an actor’s death wasn’t a unique process to fool the movie’s “real” violent subject matter, Cannibal Holocaust (1980) did the same, but it worked so well that it landed the director in court for murder. Looking back, Donahue, Williams, and Leonard didn’t forget the challenges they faced, but they reflected on the positives too. The trio recognized their part of the inventive and revolutionary subgenre, that includes some great contenders and lesser ones. Their performances shouldn’t be forgotten in horror history, as their acting never feels false — and that's due to the arduous working conditions they were put in. The Blair Witch Project’s ordeal didn’t involve any real witch haunting, but the experience behind the scenes was something the actors would never forget.

