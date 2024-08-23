Horror fans brace yourselves, cult classic The Blair Witch Project is coming to Blu-ray in a way you have never seen before. Just in time for spooky season, the movie will return for home viewing in the 2-Disc Limited Edition set which sees the restoration of the film from the Hi8 videotapes and 16mm film elements, Bloody Disgusting reports. The movie written, directed, and edited by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez got all the acclaim for its premise and marketing technique.

The movie starring Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard follows three aspiring filmmakers who look for Blair Witch, a local myth, in the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland. The three disappear while making the documentary about the witch but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later. Their supposedly "found footage" is the movie the viewer sees. The new restored version is supervised and approved by the producers and directors behind the original.

The movie’s production designer Ben Rock took to X and explained, “The original sources have been re-digitized including a first-ever proper transfer of the 16mm. And there’s a new doc by Jed Shepherd interviewing all of us who made the film.” Further explaining, “The version you’ve seen was transferred (hi-8 & 16mm) to BetaSP in 1997, edited in standard def, output to 35mm from SD, and that was the 35mm print. The DVD and Blu-ray besides this new edition was a video transfer from that 35mm print. This is the best version,” Rock adds.

‘The Blair Witch Project’ Comes With Lot of Bonus Content

The new Blu-ray comes with a new documentary titled, ‘The Blair Witch Documentary’ along with a new audio commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson as well as directors’ and producers’ commentary. Fans will also get to see previously unseen video and 16mm footage and deleted scenes, along with alternate endings and original trailers. The limited edition contents include a rigid slipcase with new artwork by Timothy Pittides along with an 184-page hardback book with archive production materials and new essays. Fans will also get a peek into Heather’s Journal and 3 collectors’ art cards. Upon its release, the movie was a sleeper hit grossing nearly $250 million worldwide, and spawned a franchise including sequels, novels, comic books, and game. For fans, adding the new Blu-ray will be a great way to enhance their collection.

The Blair Witch Project limited edition will be unleashed on November 11 and you can order a Standard 2-Disc Edition, here.