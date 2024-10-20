The Blair Witch Project wasn’t the first found footage film, but it certainly popularized the technique after it became one of the most profitable films of all time. The movie reportedly ended up making almost $250 million worldwide on a budget of less than $1 million. Being involved in such a wildly successful movie usually means a chance at other lucrative roles and talk show appearances galore – but unfortunately, The Blair Witch Project broke the mold in more ways than one.

The three characters in the film, Heather, Mike, and Josh, are played by amateur actors Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard — see the similarities? Because the distributors advertised the movie as real footage of real events, and the three students are supposed to have gone missing, the actors portraying them couldn’t capitalize on the success of their own movie, and they've fought for years to reap anything substantial from their contributions to the franchise. For these actors, the nightmare of The Blair Witch Project continued long after the movie left theaters.

The Studio Behind ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Forbade the Actors From Making Public Appearances

Image via Artisan Entertainment

One of the reasons The Blair Witch Project was such a huge success was because of its marketing campaign. Much of the advertising implied that the footage in the movie was 100% real. The production company even created a fake website and a faux documentary for TV to enforce the idea that everything about the movie was true, including the idea that the people were really missing. Obviously, this meant that no one could know that the three were still alive, let alone actors. This had the unfortunate side effect of the real-life actors not being able to use the movie's success to launch their careers. According to a 2024 interview with Variety, Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard weren’t allowed to book interviews or even roles in other movies for months after the first festival screenings.

Profits also became a problem for the trio; Donahue, Williams, and Leonard allegedly received a scant one-and-a-half-page contract from the production team behind The Blair Witch Project. Haxan Films, founded by the writers and director of the film, offered “a one percent (1%) participation in profits in excess of $1,000,000,” to the trio, but also provided Haxan the right to use their real names “for the purpose of this film.” In the interview, the cast implied that they were "cut out" of their share of the profits, and were reportedly only sent a fruit basket in commemoration of the movie passing $100 million domestically. Then, as The Blair Witch Project became more popular, the three actors said that friends and family kept seeing merchandise for the movie, some of which featured the actors’ names and faces. And while merch for the film could be a gray area legally, the phrasing of the contract definitely didn’t cover future movies — but that didn't stop Artisan.

The Actors from ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Had to Sue to Keep the Rights to Their Likenesses

Close

In Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, Artisan continued to use the actors' identities as part of the new film. Just before the sequel was released, Donahue, Williams, and Leonard sued Artisan for using their likenesses and names without permission; after three years, they reached a settlement that granted each actor $300,000. To put that in perspective, the New York Times estimated that, at that point, Haxan Films had made between $35 million and $40 million in profit from the movie and its related ventures. The settlement also should have prevented Artisan or its future owners like Lionsgate from using the cast's identities without their permission. However, Donahue says “They keep doing it anyway.” She had to enforce the settlement to get Lionsgate to remove her last name and face from their 2016 sequel, Blair Witch. She was also left out of the legal battle between Lionsgate and Focus Features for the latter’s use of Donahue’s screams from The Blair Witch Project in their 2022 film Tár, forcing her to head her own financial settlement from Focus Features.

While Joshua Leonard has continued to act since The Blair Witch, Donahue and Williams both struggled to keep a foothold in Hollywood and ended up stepping away from acting permanently for more typical 9-5 jobs. Their situation shows a dark side to the legacy of such an iconic film, and hopefully, things work better for them in the future. As Donahue put it, “If there’s value [in using their identities for the franchise], compensate us accordingly, and if there’s no value, then just stop using us.”

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue Expand

The Blair Witch Project is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock