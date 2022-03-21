In 1999, audiences everywhere were introduced to The Blair Witch Project, one of the most renowned found-footage films ever made. Emulating amateur camera work and focusing on a story steeped in urban legend, Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez's film produced by Gregg Hale and Robin Cowie served as a gateway for many into horror films attempting to parallel contemporary life. The characters in The Blair Witch Project are portrayed as student filmmakers, hiking into the Black Hills of Maryland and becoming subject to psychological horrors from the mythological being they're pursuing. The film's presentation brought a realistic feeling to it, especially for the time. Three students attempting to document an urban legend makes for a plot that is more than capable of suspending watchers' disbelief, which no doubt attributed to Blair Witch's success. Though the film is one of the most notable mockumentary and found footage films to date, it followed the footsteps of the work of filmmakers who came well before it.

Many fans will look back upon The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), which framed itself as a recreation of a true story. Films in the eventual slasher franchise the film would create occasionally utilized mock archival footage to further illustrate its claims. However, another incredibly notable film is worth examining as a trailblazer for the blending of horror and pseudo-realism: 1972's The Legend of Boggy Creek. The labor of love by filmmaker Charles B. Pierce (The Town That Dreaded Sundown), Boggy Creek was shot as a real-world documentary and focused on a cryptozoological creature known as the "Fouke Monster." What gave the film credence as a documentary? The roots of the Fouke Monster itself.

The small rural town of Fouke, Arkansas has been met with reports dating back decades of sightings of an upright, ape-like creature stalking the surroundings of Boggy Creek. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the creature even allegedly attacked a family in the early 1970s. In the years since, many businesses in Fouke have capitalized on rumors around the creature and have created a thriving tourist industry around it. One of the most apparent is likely the Monster Mart in Fouke, a convenience store sporting the Fouke Monster in its signage. The story of the monster took on a life of its own among the locals in Fouke as well as being carried on the lips of tourists and passersby.

Diving in to the hype behind the cryptid creature, Charles B. Pierce got to work, literally. In addition to producing and directing The Legend of Boggy Creek, Pierce also shot the film, interviewed individuals, and even sang the film's theme song under a pseudonym. Purported as a documentary centered on the "true story" of the existence of the Fouke Monster. Borrowing $160,000 from a local trucking company, Pierce filmed Boggy Creek with an antiquated camera, even by 1970s standards. But what made this film the precursor of mockumentaries and found footage films exactly? Simply put, the majority of the actors cast in Boggy Creek were Fouke locals, many of whom had claimed to have had an encounter with the monster at one point or another.

In staged interviews, these folks from Fouke recall their disturbing encounters with the monster, purported to be a towering creature completely covered in hair, sporting three toes, and staring from a distance with glowing eyes. Some locals report that the monster moves at blinding speeds, others claimed it steals large animals for a snack. There's plenty of inconsistency pertaining to how the creature operates and behaves, but seemingly everyone in the film gives a very similar account of what it looks like. This kind of ambiguity and legend via word of mouth is the bedrock of any good urban legend or cryptid story. Pierce knew that speculating on the unknown was a surefire way to sell the story of the Boggy Creek Monster.

To give further credence to the film, Pierce brings watchers along as he documents the efforts of Fouke's locals to kill the monster. Some claim to have come within six feet of the monster, firing their guns at it, but the monster somehow always escapes. Potentially poor marksmanship aside, one of the film's most memorable sequences follows another band of hunters searching for the monster. With hunting dogs in tow, the hunters seemingly track the monster down. The hunters attempt to lose their dogs on the creature, but the dogs are seemingly paralyzed with fear and refuse to give chase. Much of this action is accomplished without ever needing to show the monster itself at all, which one might argue encourages viewers to find it in the backdrop.

In the film's final act, Pierce attempts to recreate the alleged attack that the monster carried out on a local family. Stalking the family who are well-removed from the heart of Fouke, the monster assaults the family after they fire upon it in self-defense. One member of the family is considerably wounded and sent to a hospital. This appearance by the monster pays off much of the setup and rumors purported by the locals before the narrator states in the final scenes that the creature was never killed or captured.

This final remark has been a hallmark of scary stories well before the creation of film. The murderous monster, silent killer, or vengeful spirit is never stopped. It's always out there somewhere, still waiting and watching. It's one of the ideal story beats to wrap up any story based on real events, and it works just as effectively in Boggy Creek as it would for films that followed after. The cannibalistic Sawyer Family is still terrorizing travelers in Texas, Edward Carver (The Poughkeepsie Tapes) is still torturing victims and evading capture in New York, and the Blair Witch is still causing disappearances in the Black Hills. Although a monster or sadistic serial killer is scary on its own, the idea that they could be anywhere is spine-chilling stuff.

The close parallels to reality paid of big-time for Boggy Creek when it released theatrically. Produced on a budget of $160,000 and shot largely with the help of a crew comprised of local high school students, the film grossed approximately $20 million, making it one of the most profitable films of 1972. As a matter of fact, Boggy Creek remains one of the most profitable indie films ever made relative to its budget. It was particularly well-received in drive-in theaters at the time, and opened the gates to several more drive-in flicks that framed their narratives around "true stories" such as Walking Tall (1974), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Jackson County Jail (1976), and even Pierce's own The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Pierce's DNA can be seen throughout Sundown, as the adaptation based on the Texarkana Moonlight Murders in 1946 still maintains that the Phantom murderer of Texarkana "still lurks the streets" much like the conclusion of Boggy Creek. Due to Boggy Creek's cult popularity, the film would also be remastered in 4k in 2019 thanks to the efforts of Pierce's daughter Pamela Pierce Barcelou and the George Eastman Museum.

Though The Blair Witch Project and The Legend of Boggy Creek have plenty of differences, their common threads still persist in the decades-long gap between them. Would Blair Witch's success have been assured even if Boggy Creek never existed? It's likely, but Boggy Creek's storytelling paved the way for the continued viability of one of the oldest storytelling conventions in human history: "The Other" is out there, it doesn't value human life, and nobody knows when it might strike next.

If you ever find yourself in Fouke, Arkansas, stop by the Monster Shop and ask about the Fouke Monster. To this day, the town's locals keep the legend alive. Reports of sighting the monster are still coming in, and even more filmmakers have set out in Fouke in an attempt to document the monster in the wild. Just be careful if you head down to Boggy Creek yourself, you never know what you might find.

