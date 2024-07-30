The Big Picture The Blair Witch Project is a groundbreaking found footage horror film that convinced millions of people they were watching genuine documentary footage.

The success of The Blair Witch Project in 1999 thanks to its viral marketing campaign can not be replicated today because of the evolution of the Internet and social media.

The Blair Witch Project remains a unique horror experience that subsequent films struggle to replicate.

"Based on a true story” is possibly the scariest horror movie caveat imaginable, regardless of its accuracy. From serial killers to paranormal activity, the horror genre is rife with films based on, or at least inspired by real events — but the found footage subgenre takes a much different approach. Instead of letting you know the film is based, even loosely, in reality, found footage horror movies want to convince you that what you're watching isn't just a fictionalized recreation, but real documentary footage. Though it was hardly the first of its kind, The Blair Witch Project, which celebrates its 25th anniversary today, is one of the earliest and seminal entries in the found footage subgenre. The premise is simple enough — three student filmmakers venture into the woods with a camera to investigate the myth of the so-called Blair Witch — but it became a groundbreaking horror film in its own right. Written and directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, The Blair Witch Project not only reinvigorated the found footage subgenre but changed movie marketing as we know it.

The Blair Witch Project is one of the highest-grossing and most influential found footage horror films to date, grossing over $248 million on a $60,000 budget. It was a sleeper hit that came seemingly out of nowhere, with first-time directors Myrick and Sánchez and three unknown actors, Heather Donahue, Michael Williams, and Joshua Leonard. Like Ruggero Deodato's Cannibal Holocaust, which preceded the film by over a decade, The Blair Witch Project wasn't marketed as a work of fiction or as being "based on a true story," but as genuine found footage recovered after the students' disappearance. This, plus a brilliant marketing campaign, made The Blair Witch Project a seminal horror film that paved the way for future found footage horror hits like Rec, Cloverfield, and the Paranormal Activity franchise.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Myrick shared that he and Sánchez wrote a 35-page treatment for The Blair Witch Project that was devoid of dialogue, planning for the whole film to be improvised. This brings a gritty realism to the film, which, until the very end, shows the psychological breakdown of three college students hopelessly lost in the woods, leaving you wondering if there are truly supernatural forces at play, or if it's all in their heads. The actual creep factor of The Blair Witch Project is debatable, and viewers watching it for the first time 25 years after its release will likely have a much different experience than those who flocked to movie theaters in 1999 under the impression that they were watching real found footage. The Blair Witch Project doesn't suffer from poorly aged special effects or laughably over-the-top acting like some older horror films, but it's a slow burner that culminates in an abrupt and ambiguous ending. What made The Blair Witch Project a truly groundbreaking feat was its extensive marketing campaign that convinced millions that what they were watching was real.

'The Blair Witch Project' Invented Viral Movie Marketing

Released in 1999, The Blair Witch Project "went viral" before such a concept even existed. Sánchez created a website for the film a year before its release that showed "evidence" of Heather, Michael, and Joshua's disappearance, including stills from The Blair Witch Project that were presented as "twelve photos recently released by the Frederick County Sheriff's office." Once Artisan Entertainment purchased the distribution rights, they fully committed to marketing the film as though Heather, Michael, and Joshua had truly disappeared. Missing posters with the three actors' real names and faces were released, they were listed as "missing, presumed dead" on IMDB, and, according to Joshua Leonard, they were not invited to the Cannes premiere for the same reason.

Myrick and Sánchez fabricated the legend of the Blair Witch, and to deepen the lore, they created a mockumentary called Curse of the Blair Witch, which ran on the Sci-Fi Channel (now Syfy) a week before the film's premiere, presenting the information as totally genuine. This creation of an expanded universe would later inspire director M. Night Shyamalan to attempt a similar feat to promote his film The Village a few years later. Like Myrick and Sanchez, he also partnered with the Sci-Fi Channel to create a mockumentary entitled "The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan," but the stunt fell flat when Bonnie Hammer, then-president of the network, admitted to the hoax before it even aired.

Years before Reddit was created, The Blair Witch Project made waves on online message boards debating the story's authenticity. This Internet-focused marketing strategy was really the first of its kind, so people were more inclined to believe the film was real, which certainly paid off when The Blair Witch Project finally hit theaters. The mythmaking and marketing behind The Blair Witch Project made it one of the must-see horror movies of 1999, but this kind of stunt could never be successfully recreated in the present day thanks to the tool that made it so popular in the first place: the Internet.

The Success of 'The Blair Witch Project' Could Not Be Replicated Today

With the evolution of the Internet and social media, misinformation and conspiracy theories are widely accessible, and the proliferation of AI-generated content has made the lines between real and fake even blurrier. It's easier than ever to peddle fake stories on social media and, paradoxically, just as easy to debunk them. Implementing such an extensive viral marketing campaign might see short-lived success in drumming up online discussion on the authenticity of the so-called found footage, but Internet sleuths would crack the case quickly. Audiences, especially horror fans, are fickle, and a marketing campaign that hinges on trying to trick people like The Blair Witch Project did may entice some moviegoers, but turn off just as many others. The same viewers who bought into The Blair Witch Project's myth-making in 1999 would likely approach it with greater skepticism had it been released in 2024.

There have been a number of recent viral horror movie marketing campaigns, but none have been nearly as extensive or effective as that of The Blair Witch Project. Leading up to the release of Smile in 2022, there was a viral marketing stunt where spectators at a number of Major League Baseball games smiled creepily into broadcast cameras, some wearing neon yellow shirts with the word SMILE printed on them. Also in 2022, Blumhouse's viral campaign for M3GAN saw groups of M3GANs (actresses dressed as the titular humanoid doll) dancing on top of the Empire State Building, performing during halftime of a Los Angeles Chargers game, and climbing the escalator at a Regal Cinema. Most recently, Longlegs, which hit theaters on July 12, also had a highly effective online marketing tool, including an archaic-looking website with details and pictures of the aftermath of the grisly murders committed by the film's fictional serial killer.

Myrick and Sánchez captured lightning in a bottle with The Blair Witch Project. There have been some great found footage horror films released since then, and many, many, bad ones, but none had the perfect timing of The Blair Witch Project. Unsurprisingly, a reboot is currently in the works, but no sequel, reboot, or spinoff will ever be able to replicate what made The Blair Witch Project not just a horror movie, but an experience.

