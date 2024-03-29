The Big Picture Wingard revitalized interest in the Blair Witch franchise with a modern take on the found footage genre, incorporating new technology and compelling characters.

The connection between James and Heather serves as a strong motivation for the characters' expedition into the woods, avoiding typical horror sequel mistakes.

Despite advancements in technology, the film highlights the dangers of isolationism and the fear of the unknown, staying true to the original film's themes.

As the past decade has seen the emergence of many great horror filmmakers, including Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, and Rose Glass, Adam Wingard's name should not be forgotten. While he's now helming installments in the MonsterVerse with the surprisingly successful Godzilla vs. Kong and the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Wingard proved his merits as a horror auteur with the subversive slasher thriller You're Next and the spooky neo-noir The Guest. But before he ever set foot in the MonsterVerse, Wingard was handed the keys to making a sequel to one of the most influential horror films of all time. While making a long-awaited new installment is particularly challenging for any franchise, Wingard was able to revitalize interest in The Blair Witch Project with his underrated 2016 sequel, Blair Witch.

The Blair Witch Franchise Needed a Rework

Back when found footage wasn't a fundamental subgenre of horror like it is today, The Blair Witch Project was a massive success in 1999 thanks to its brilliant marketing campaign. Due to its low budget and unusual production process, The Blair Witch Project was able to deceive audiences into thinking that what they had witnessed was a real collection of footage. Given that the film had no Hollywood stars or overt moments of visual effects, it was fairly easy to buy into the notion that it was legitimate. The Blair Witch Project ended up becoming a significant cultural moment that sparked intense discourse about how marketing campaigns affected viewers’ expectations about a film.

Although the first film became one of the most profitable independent films ever made, the success of The Blair Witch Project proved to be difficult to recreate. The film’s direct sequel, 2000’s Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, failed to capture the same sense of realism that its predecessor had. Presenting the film as a “dramatic interpretation” of real events was a major blunder, as it was the found footage format that had made the original film so popular in the first place. Although the sequel essentially killed the Blair Witch franchise, the found footage genre itself would take off nearly a decade later thanks to the success of 2007's Paranormal Activity. Although a third Blair Witch film was announced with producers Ed Sánchez and Daniel Myrick attached, the project remained in development hell for years, leading fans to assume that the franchise was never coming back. Then, audiences got the surprise announcement they were waiting for.

Blair Witch was not immediately revealed to be a follow-up to the iconic found footage movie. Wingard shot the film under the working title "The Woods" and kept all aspects of its narrative a closely guarded secret; the film’s title was revealed at its 2016 Comic-Con debut, shocking fans who had thought the franchise was dormant. Without months of speculation that a traditional marketing campaign would have allotted, Blair Witch was able to take audiences by surprise.

‘Blair Witch’ Avoids Horror Sequel Mistakes

Instead of attempting to invert expectations by changing the tone, Wingard went back to basics with the plot of 2016's Blair Witch. The new story picks up two decades after the aspiring filmmakers Heather (Heather Donahue), Mike (Michael Williams), and Josh (Joshua Leonard) disappeared in Burkittsville, Maryland looking for evidence of the Blair Witch. Wrecked with guilt and puzzled by unanswered questions, Heather’s brother James (James Allen McCune) decides to look into the mystery after discovering a series of enigmatic YouTube videos. Joined by his friend Peter Jones (Brandon Scott), Peter's girlfriend Ashley Bennett (Robin Reid), and the filmmaker Lisa Arlington (Callie Hernandez), James sets out to complete his sister's work by returning to the site of her disappearance.

While many horror sequels (especially legacy sequels) attempt to invoke nostalgia by bringing back members of the original cast, this obviously wasn’t a possibility given the first film's fatal ending. However, the connection between James and Heather serves as a compelling motivation for the new expedition into the woods. It would be hard to invest in a new group of characters that meet a gruesome fate by making the same mistakes as the franchise’s previous protagonists did. However, James’ sincere desire to have his sister’s story set straight makes his decisions more understandable. He serves as the perfect audience avatar; both the viewers and James want to know more about what actually happened to Heather and her friends all those years ago.

While there are certainly references to the ending of the original film, Blair Witch is an effective introduction to the franchise for those who have not seen the original. James’ connection to Heather certainly holds more weight for those familiar with Donahue’s performance in the first film; but on his own, James is still a compelling character. While the Blair Witch franchise has never been necessarily heralded for its performances, the cast all has great chemistry and feels like an authentic group of friends. Hernandez, in particular, does a great job of capturing the pure anguish and trauma of being isolated during the film’s purposively violent third act.

While the story is quite similar to that of the first film, Blair Witch took advantage of the changes in technology since the release of The Blair Witch Project. The film incorporates drone footage, advanced cell phone usage, social media, and online personalities to show how James and his team try to craft their investigation. Although James tries to track down his sister's whereabouts using evidence from her YouTube videos, he finds that his sleuthing skills are no match for the demonic forces at play. The film managed to retain its "low budget" feel, but Wingard certainly spared no expense in the highly disturbing third act, which sees James and Lisa being tricked by Heather's spirit to venture deeper into the woods.

The bitter irony of the film is that despite these advancements, the characters make the mistake of relying too heavily on technology, and are caught within the same trap that ensnared Heather. While acknowledging the changing times, Blair Witch harkened back to the original film's themes of isolationism and the fear of the unknown. The film shows how the urban legend of the Blair Witch will continue as long as those curious about it put themselves in harm’s way.

