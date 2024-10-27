Blake Edwards was a master of genre-blending, a director whose body of work ranged from riotous slapstick comedies to emotional dramas. He had a unique ability to craft films that appealed to broad audiences while retaining a signature touch of elegance and wit. Edwards's career spanned several decades, though his high point was in the 1960s, the era when he released classics like The Pink Panther and Breakfast at Tiffany's.

In particular, Edwards had a knack for juggling humor, heart, and human complexity, a combination that won him fans all over the world. With this in mind, the following list showcases the diversity of the filmmaker's talents. Each movie represents a different facet of his storytelling—his gift for staging physical comedy, his ability to draw winning performances from his stars, and his use of striking visual style. These are the best Blake Edwards movies, ranked by how much they meant to his career, their legacy today, and their overall quality.

10 'The Return of the Pink Panther' (1975)

Starring: Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer, Catherine Schell, Herbert Lom

Image via United Artists

"Give me ten men like Clouseau, and I could destroy the world." The Return of the Pink Panther marked the long-awaited comeback of Peter Sellers as the bumbling yet oddly effective Inspector Clouseau. This time, Clouseau is back on the case of the stolen Pink Panther diamond, with Sir Charles Litton (Christopher Plummer) once again implicated as the prime suspect. What follows is a chaotic mix of slapstick, absurd misunderstandings, and detective fiction parody. As usual, Seller's comedic powers are on full display.

Edward's direction is impressively light-touch here, allowing the cast to do the heavy lifting. He handles the running gags well so that they never wear out their welcome. The comedy setpieces are a little predictable in light of the previous movies, mostly repeating tried and true formulas rather than experimenting, but that's fine. It's good fan service and adds up to an enjoyable (if not groundbreaking) installment in the classic series.

Watch on Max

9 'Days of Wine and Roses' (1962)

Starring: Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick, Charles Bickford, Jack Klugman

Close

"I walked by that bar on the way home tonight. And it hit me: all I've got in the world is this job and a bottle." Edwards took a dramatic turn with Days of Wine and Roses, an unflinching look at alcoholism and its devastating effects on a married couple. Jack Lemmon stars as Joe Clay, a public relations man who introduces his wife, Kirsten (Lee Remick), to social drinking, only for both of them to spiral into addiction. Edwards paints an authentic portrait of a couple unraveling, capturing all the denial and desperation.

If one were to nitpick, the movie is probably too long, and some of the scenes are a little heavy-handed (bordering on a PSA). Nevertheless, the winning performances from the leads more than compensate, pulling no punches and rising to the raw bleakness of JP Miller's screenplay. Both received Oscar nominations for their efforts. Interesting bit of trivia: this movie inspired Bill Withers's song "Ain't No Sunshine."

RENT ON APPLE

8 'Operation Petticoat' (1959)

Starring: Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Joan O'Brien, Dina Merrill