With the four-episode limited series Double Cross with Blake Griffin airing today and tomorrow on truTV, I recently got to speak with Blake Griffin about making his new prank show. Unlike previous prank shows, it’s the prankster who ends up being the target. Each episode, Griffin colludes with the intended victim of a prank to help them turn the tables on their unsuspecting prankster to pull off the ultimate double cross. It’s a cool twist because everyone involved understands why cameras would be everywhere and the series gets to use that to their advantage.

During my wide-ranging interview with Griffin, he talks about why everyone loves pranks shows, how everyone on camera thinks the show is about them so it is easy to have cameras on set, how close they came to having someone flying off the handle or freaking out, and more. In addition, he talked about his love of The Office (he’s watched it all the way through eight times!), why he gives away sneakers, the last time he was nervous before an NBA game, what advice would he give someone about to get in the NBA, some of his favorite movies, what pair of sneakers he would grab if he could only save one in an emergency, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is an exact list of what we talked about followed by the trailer for Double Cross with Blake Griffin.

RELATED: The Best Jokes from the Alec Baldwin Roast on Comedy Central

Blake Griffin:

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movies has he seen the most?

In an emergency what is the one pair of sneakers he would try and save?

How many sneakers does he own and what is the most he has paid for something?

Why he gives away sneakers he doesn’t wear too often.

What does he wish he knew early in his career in terms of nutrition and taking care of yourself?

How has Tom Brady been so successful for so long?

Has he ever asked his manager or agent to call a video game company to get his numbers adjusted?

Why do people love prank shows?

How everyone on camera thinks the show is about them so it is easy to have cameras on set.

Did he gain new respect for what Ashton Kutcher pulled off with Punk'd years ago?

How close did someone come to flying off the handle or freaking out?

Is he planning on doing more episodes?

When was the last time he was nervous before a game and why?

What advice would he give someone about to get in the NBA?

How often are players playing with a nagging injury every night?

KEEP READING: ‘Mighty Ducks’ Original Cast Returning for an Episode of Disney+ Reboot

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Shadow and Bone’ Showrunner on His 3-Season Plan for the Netflix Series and Landing the Job Through Twitter Showrunner Eric Heisserer also reveals how he walked away from the pitch when Netflix initially didn't have the rights to 'Six of Crows.'

Read Next