When it comes to crafting unforgettable moments in blockbuster movies, inspiration can come from the most surprising sources. In Deadpool & Wolverine, a key change to the film’s final act wasn’t the brainchild of a writer, director, or producer, but instead came from Blake Lively — yes, the Gossip Girl star herself. While Lively only makes a brief cameo as Lady Deadpool in the film’s Deadpool Corps, her suggestion during production reshaped the movie’s climactic ending, turning it into a standout moment that resonated deeply with audiences. Lively, of course, is Ryan Reynolds' wife and so, as such, had first hand info on how the movie was progressing.

The film, which just released on Disney+ for home viewing, was the year's second-biggest movie to date, earning positive notices from critics and grossing a stunning $1.338 billion at the global box office. In doing so, the film overtook Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. A special for the film, Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine was released on Disney+ on November 12.

During the recently-released director’s commentary, star Reynolds and director Shawn Levy revealed that a suggestion from Lively led to a pivotal change in the film’s ending. Originally, the third act’s climax showed Deadpool and Wolverine surviving the destruction of the Time Ripper almost immediately after saving the day. But Lively’s keen storytelling instincts changed everything, as Levy went into detail explaining, noting how the comment inspired a reshoot that reframed the finale.

“Blake said, ‘You know, I’ve been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they’re lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.’”

The Ending of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Was Shot in Less Than 2 Days

The reshot sequence is set to the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” with Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) delivering an impassioned speech to B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) before Deadpool and Wolverine triumphantly return to interrupt him. Reynolds praised the change, saying, “This speech that Matthew has is one of the pieces we reshot. And he is miraculous.”

Levy added, “We only did a day-and-a-half of reshoots, but this change made the payoff so much more satisfying. Credit where credit is due—that was a Blake note.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming now on Disney+.

