Blake Lively is jumping headfirst into the world of directing. After years of starring in Gossip Girl and appearing in films like The Shallows, she'll be behind the camera for a film for the first time with Seconds. She'll have one of the best in the business by her side too, as filmmaker Edgar Wright adapted the screenplay for the film and is joining her as a producer. Her first feature will come under the banner of Searchlight Pictures.

Seconds is adapted from a graphic novel by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the creator of the classic Scott Pilgrim comics, which were then adapted by Wright into the 2010 smash hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In it, we're introduced to Katie Clay, a head chef at the titular restaurant Seconds, who receives the power to fix her past mistakes by writing them down in her notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. She tries to employ this new ability to make her wildest dreams come true, but in making her life perfect, she finds herself straying from the life she once led and desired. Eventually, things get so far out of wack that the entirety of space and time is thrown off by Katie's actions, threatening to destroy everything.

Joining Lively and Wright in bringing O'Malley's comic to life is producer Marc Platt, a three-time Oscar nominee known for best picture contenders such as La La Land, Bridge of Spies, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. He was also working alongside Wright back when he adapted Scott Pilgrim, giving Lively the exact crew she needs to adapt O'Malley's work to the big screen.

RELATED: Blake Lively to Star in Netflix Adaptation of 'Lady Killer' Comic Series Written By Diablo Cody

Lively is best known for her years on Gossip Girl and has a bevy of prominent film roles, including Green Lantern, The Town, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, and All I See is You. She's also set to appear in The Husband's Secret, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. If the directorial turn seems like it's out of nowhere though, you'd be mistaken. Lively previously directed and produced the music video for Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" in 2021, even receiving two ACM Award nominations for her work. For the very red video, she even got soon-to-be Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller to appear in the video.

Lively's directorial debut on Seconds Wright by her side is going to be one to pay attention to as it develops. Stay tuned here on Collider as we learn more about the production.

'Fantastic Four': Jon Watts Out as Director of Marvel Movie

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (335 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe