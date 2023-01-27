Author Colleen Hoover has been a BookTok sensation as of late, pushing her to become one of the bestselling authors in 2022. Back in 2019, her book It Ends with Us was optioned for film, and she recently revealed the first casting announcements for the movie via TikTok. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will lead the charge as the movie's main characters, Lily and Ryle. Baldoni is also set to direct.

Before Hoover shares the casting news, however, she offers a little bit of background about the book's story. She shows viewers her now-vacant childhood home, talking about how her mother got them out of "a scary situation" and created a space "full of love and joy." Hoover shares that It Ends with Us' story is loosely based on her mother, and seeing it become a movie is a bittersweet experience. The mood quickly shifts with the cast reveal. Hoover cites Lively as her "dream Lily." Meanwhile, upon first meeting Baldoni, Hoover believed he would be a good fit for Ryle. She says that both actors "have what it takes to bring these characters to life," and wraps the video up by expressing her general excitement for the adaptation.

In the book, Lily is a young woman who moves from small-town Maine to Boston to start her own business. Despite struggles along the way, she's a hard worker who's determined to make the life she wants. So, when meets Lyle, a neurosurgeon, things seem too good to be true, especially with his intense aversion to relationships. While Lily begins to break through to Ryle, she remembers her past flame with Atlas Corrigan—whose sudden appearance threatens Lily's relationship with Ryle.

Image via The CW

It Ends with Us will be the first feature for Lively since 2020 following The Rhythm Section. She has had an expansive career across genres, starring in films such as The Shallows, The Age of Adaline, and A Simple Favor. She's also well-known for starring in the original Gossip Girl series. Baldoni's latest acting stint was in The CW's Jane the Virgin, which concluded its run in 2019. Since then, he has directed features like Five Feet Apart and Clouds, and executive produced numerous projects including The Moon & Back, Love You Anyway, and more.

Per Deadline, the film is currently in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Christy Hall is adapting the screenplay and producing. Alex Saks produces for Saks Picture Company, with Jamey Heath producing for Wayfarer. Hoover and Lively executive produce, with Baldoni, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof executive producing for Wayfarer.

There's currently no release window for It Ends with Us. Check out Hoover's announcement video below: