Blake Lively’s request to limit the disclosure of sensitive information in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni has been granted in a ruling, issued Thursday by Judge Lewis Liman, which is going to restrict certain discovery materials to "attorneys’ eyes only," and which will prevent them from being shared with the involved parties — including Lively, Baldoni, and Ryan Reynolds, who is also named in the case. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni has countersued both Lively and Reynolds for defamation in response. Given the very public and high-profile nature of the case, Lively’s legal team made the argument that allowing access to certain sensitive information beyond the attorneys could lead to leaks, especially in an industry where publicity plays a major role.

The confidentiality order applies to highly sensitive materials, including trade secrets (like business or marketing plans for future projects), news of upcoming projects or industry strategies, security measures for those involved, medical records, and highly personal and intimate information about third parties. The judge agreed that the case involves a significant risk of leaked information, whether to the press or through "gossip and innuendo" in the entertainment industry, and stressed that leaks could cause serious harm to either side, even if they didn't make it to the mainstream media.

"These cases involve both business competitors and allegations of sexual harm," the judge wrote. "Discovery will necessarily include confidential and sensitive business and personal information. The risk of disclosure is great."

Justin Baldoni's Team Objected to the Restriction

While Baldoni’s attorneys acknowledged the need to keep sensitive information confidential, they opposed the restriction, preventing them from sharing certain materials with their client. They argued that this level of secrecy would complicate the litigation process, thereby making it more difficult for both parties to prepare their cases effectively, and they also raised concerns that the order would lead to frequent disputes over confidentiality designations. Judge Liman, therefore, partially adjusted the request and changed Lively's proposal that would have restricted any material “likely” to cause harm, to that of information deemed "highly likely" to cause "significant" injury. Despite objections, Liman ultimately sided with Lively, stating that the restrictions would streamline the discovery process and prevent unnecessary delays in the case.

"The Moving Parties have shown good cause for a limited AEO provision and have shown that entering such a provision now is critical to the just and speedy (if not necessarily ‘inexpensive’) determination of the case," he wrote. Following the decision, a spokesperson for Lively applauded the court’s ruling, saying it ensures fair legal proceedings while protecting witnesses from intimidation.

"Today, the Court rejected the Wayfarer Parties’ objections and entered the protections needed to ensure the free flow of discovery material without any risk of witness intimidation or harm to any individual’s security. With this order in place, Ms. Lively will move forward in the discovery process to obtain even more of the evidence that will prove her claims in Court."

With the confidentiality order now in place, the discovery process will move forward, bringing both sides closer to a courtroom showdown.