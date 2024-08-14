Blake Lively is one of the most recognized actresses today. A big part of her fame can be attributed to her iconic role as Serena Williams in Gossip Girl, which not only launched her career but also cemented her as one of her generation's biggest fashion icons, a reputation her constant appearances on the red carpet have solidified. But Lively has proven again and again that her success and fame aren't only a result of her being on a very popular TV show or being an on-demand fashionista but also her talent.

Throughout her career, audiences have watched Lively as she grew and improved as an actress, from her very early role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to her more grown-up and visceral roles, such as her latest release, It Ends With Us. Lively has acted in action, thriller, romance, and drama movies, and she has excelled in all these genres. These are Blake Lively's best movies so far, projects that prove her versatility and charisma on screen.

10 'Café Society' (2016)

Directed by Woody Allen

Café Society tells the story of Bobby (Jesse Eisenberg) as he moves to Hollywood to work with his uncle, Phil (Steve Carell). There, Bobby falls in love with Vonnie (Kristen Stewart) and is heartbroken when he learns she has an affair with his uncle. Bobby moves back to New York City to open and manage a nightclub, meeting and marrying Veronica (Lively), even if his old love won't stop haunting him.

Lively's role here is small, but she excels as a love interest for Bobby. She is charismatic and graceful, standing out with her performance in an ensemble of talented actors. However, Café Society is a predictable film that is far too simple. Also, the chemistry between Lively and Eisenberg is not convincing at times, but this can be an artistic choice considering the plot. Overall, Café Society is far from a must-watch, but Lively is a strong reason to tune into it.

9 'Savages' (2012)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Savages revolves around Chon (Taylor Kitsch) and Ben (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who run a very successful weed business. Lively plays Ophelia Sage, the girlfriend of both Chon and Ben. The polyamorous couple lives peacefully until a Mexican cartel threatens them with murder if they don't corroborate with them. Chon and Ben plan on escaping to Indonesia, but their plans stall when the cartel kidnaps Ophelia. Now, they have to come up with a plan to save their girlfriend.

Lively's Ophelia is a very central character in the story. Both Chon and Ben are very loyal to her, and are very ready to do whatever to save her, or so she says. The movie starts with Lively's narration, and the whole movie revolves around her boyfriends saving her. However, despite Lively doing her most, the script doesn't give her much to work with and reduces her to a typical damsel in distress. Still, Lively's performance and a strong supporting cast rescue Savages and make it sing, even if only for a bit.

8 'It Ends With Us' (2024)

Directed by Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us is Lively's latest film and one of her greatest successes. The film follows florist Lily Bloom (Lively), who falls in love with neurosurgeon Ryle (Justin Baldoni) after she moves to Boston. However, the marriage quickly turns sour when Ryle starts abusing Lily, who grew up witnessing domestic abuse at home. The movie also explores the teenage relationship between Lily and Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) and the stark difference between both dynamics.

Blake Lively dominates It Ends With Us, and Lily Bloom is one of her most complicated characters. The movie improves on the source material in some aspects, especially relating to domestic violence and Ryle's character, as the movie romanticizes neither of them, unlike the novel. However, It Ends With Us has its shortcomings, too, and only a little can be done to improve a less-than-mediocre source material.

It Ends With Us Release Date June 21, 2024

7 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' (2008)

Directed by Sanaa Hamri

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 follows Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), and Bridget (Lively) after they finish their first year of college. The friend group embarks on different self-discovery journeys while they try to stay close and in touch. Bridget is having an existential crisis as she tries to make sense of a tragedy that struck her family at the same time as participating in an archaeological dig in Turkey.

Lively portrays the heartbroken Bridget with so much ease; she is convincing and very complex, easily playing on her intrigue mixed with confusion that you really believe she has been through a massive tragedy. Lively's chemistry with the central group of friends is great, as if they have been best friends for a long time in real life too. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 is a very underrated feel-good movie, largely thanks to Lively and the great company she keeps.

6 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' (2009)

Directed by Rebecca Miller