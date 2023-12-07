Mostly known for her role in CW's hit teen drama series Gossip Girl, Blake Lively is among the most popular actors working today. It was just this year that it was revealed she would play the protagonist of It Ends With Us, a highly anticipated book adaptation written by Colleen Hoover that fans of the novel have wanted to see on the big screen for a long time now. Lively has received awards from the Teen Choice Awards, National Board of Review, Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association, CinemaCon Award, People's Choice Awards, and more.

Aside from her iconic Upper East Side character Serena van der Woodsen, Lively has brought some other intriguing personalities to life in movies, exploring her talent and proving that it goes beyond the small screen. From Accepted to The Town, these are her best films, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Accepted' (2006)

Tomatometer Score: 38%

Starting off with a Tomatometer score of 38%, this Steve Pink short but sharp screwball comedy is certainly not fit to everyone's taste. Its premise follows a high school slacker (Justin Long) who, as a consequence of being rejected by every school he applies to, decides to create his own institution of higher learning to hilarious results.

Accepted is far from being an excellent movie; instead, it more easily falls under the so-bad -they're-good film category. Its strongest aspects are undoubtedly the improvised dialogue and gags, which were pitched by the actors on the day of the shooting. It is a peak comfort film for those who enjoy mid-2000s comedy, as it perfectly highlights the nostalgic era.

Accepted Release Date August 18, 2006 Cast Justin Long, Jonah Hill, Adam Herschman, Columbus Short, Maria Thayer, Lewis Black Runtime 95 Genres Comedy

9 'Savages' (2012)

Tomatometer Score: 50%

Following two pot growers, this Oliver Stone action-packed and violent feature sees peaceful botanist Ben (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and former Navy SEAL Chon (Taylor Kitsch) facing off against the Mexican drug cartel who kidnapped their shared girlfriend, O (Blake Lively).

No doubt, Savages is not everyone's cup of tea; it isn't exactly a high-rated feature either. Still, this American action thriller provides audiences with a gritty story some may enjoy nonetheless, especially appealing to those who are into the daylight neo-noir genre. It had the potential to be a lot better, but still manages to entertain and deliver aesthetically pleasing shots despite its obvious flaws.

Savages Release Date July 6, 2012 Director Oliver Stone Cast Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jana Banker, Candra Docherty, Patrick Fourmy Runtime 131 Genres Adventure, Crime, Documentary, Drama, Thriller

8 'The Age of Adaline' (2015)

Tomatometer Score: 55%

After a peculiar accident, the gorgeous Adaline (Lively) stops aging. While this initially seems like a blessing, her stunning looks and eternal life quickly become a curse when she finds herself forced to live different lives and sever ties with people around her to avoid suspicion. However, Adaline is forced to face her past when she stumbles upon a striking and charming man (Michiel Huisman).

This female-directed, elegant production by Tara Elders provides viewers with a fun twist to time-traveling romance films, where it is time that does the traveling while the protagonist stays where she is. Loosely based on a 1922 short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the well-acted and directed The Age of Adaline is a compelling movie; enchanting, even. Furthermore, it explores the concept of immortality, making for a timeless romance film with Lively's talents at its center.

The Age of Adaline Release Date April 24, 2015 Director Lee Toland Krieger Cast Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford, Kathy Baker, Ellen Burstyn Runtime 112 minutes Genres Drama, Fantasy, Romance

7 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' (2008)

Tomatometer Score: 66%

Sanaa Hamri's comedy-drama is the second installment of the duology, and tells the story of four college freshmen best friends (America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and Lively) who find their lives heading in different directions.

While flawed (it arguably ranks below the first film), the better-than-average chick flick Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 features a charming cast, and is still entertaining enough to provide audiences with a great time in front of the screen. It focuses on young women's stories like its predecessor and sends out a strong message about friendship, family, self-discovery, and love. Fortunately, Lively's screen time is increased, and she makes the most out of it.

6 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' (2009)

Tomatometer Score: 69%

In The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, a proud mother (Robin Wright) of successful twins and devoted wife of a publisher thirty years her senior, sees her peace being interrupted when her husband (Alan Arkin) forces her to move to a suburban retirement community. She then engages in a period of reflection and finds herself heading toward a quiet nervous breakdown.

If readers are looking for an offbeat family comedy-drama focusing on a complex woman, this 2009 may be the perfect pick. Featuring superb performances, especially from its lead protagonist, and an intriguing but funny plot that holds viewers' interest, the Rebecca Miller-directed feature will steal some chuckles from viewers. Lively plays the main character at 16 — it is a small role, but an important one nonetheless.

5 'Café Society' (2016)

Tomatometer Score: 71%

2016's Café Society is set in 1930s Hollywood and centers on a Bronx native (Jesse Eisenberg) who moves to Hollywood and falls in love with a young woman (Kirsten Stewart) who is seeing a married man. Naturally, as their connection blooms, she is forced to choose between her two loves.

All in all, Café Society is a movie that the regular fans of the controversial filmmaker will enjoy. It is somewhat predictable and sticks to a formula. Nevertheless, it is also warm, funny, and hopeful — which means it isn't particularly great but not terrible, either. Instead, it makes for an enjoyable viewing for some. Featuring a bright Lively role, Allen's film is one of the most expensive of his career, with an estimated final cost of US $30 million.

Cafe Society Release Date May 11, 2016 Director Woody Allen Cast Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Jeannie Berlin, Blake Lively, Parker Posey, Corey Stoll Runtime 96 Genres Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Romance

4 'The Shallows' (2016)

Tomatometer Score: 78%

This adrenaline-inducing and nail-biting drama follows surfer Nancy (Lively) as she is attacked by a great white shark while surfing on a secluded beach. Stranded only 200 yards from shore, Nancy does everything in her power to survive. However, it turns out to be an ultimate test of will that requires her resourcefulness and bravery.

A beautifully shot and suspenseful mid-budget, female-led survival thriller, The Shallows is far from a masterpiece. However, it is undeniably engrossing, solid entertainment. While it features a familiar premise — it is often described as "Castaway meets Jaws" — it is well-executed, making for a thrilling survival film. As it turns out, Lively's poignant role in the film required her to perform plenty of physically demanding tasks, enduring a lot of stunts. "I cracked my nose on a buoy so the bloody nose that’s in the movie is actually a real thing that happened to me," the actor told News.com.au. "And also, I was held under the water while I was kicking and screaming for my life, to imitate what a shark’s weight would be like."

The Shallows Release Date June 24, 2016 Director Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Blake Lively, Oscar Jaenada, Angelo Josue Lozano Corzo, Joseph Salas, Brett Cullen, Sedona Legge Runtime 87 Genres Thriller, Documentary, Horror

3 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' (2005)

Tomatometer Score: 82%

At its core, the premise for this timeless girls' trip movie doesn't differ much from its sequel: the charming viewing centers on the four best girlfriends as they hatch a plan to stay connected with one another and pass around a pair of secondhand jeans that fits each of their bodies perfectly.

An endearing watch with strong writing and acting, Ken Kwapis' film feels authentic; it is an accurate depiction of younger women who attempt to find out who they are while trying not to lose each other in the process. A comfort watch for many that highlights the importance of friendship and the pains of growing up, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is worth checking. Although its title may not be persuasive enough to some, general audiences will probably enjoy it.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Release Date June 1, 2005 Director Ken Kwapis Cast Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Jenna Boyd, Bradley Whitford Runtime 113 Genres Comedy, Documentary, Drama

2 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Tomatometer Score: 84%

The well-paced A Simple Favor follows Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers, who befriends the mysterious Emily (Lively), an upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. The former takes it upon herself to investigate when the latter goes missing.

Directed by Paul Feig, the underrated neo-noir A Simple Favor features what is easily one of Lively's strongest performances. It is an entertaining film and tale of toxic female friendship that is equal parts intense and funny. Providing a refreshing take on black comedies, A Simple Favour features great costume design (though Lively is still the film's strongest aspect, as she completely dominates the screen). After being away from Instagram, the actor deleted all her photos and followed several accounts that shared her character's name in the lead-up to this movie's release (via People).

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine, Glenda Braganza, Andy Rannells, Kelly McCormack Runtime 119 Genres Mystery, Crime, Thriller

1 'The Town' (2010)

Tomatometer Score: 84%

In The Town, four skilled thieves hold assistant manager Claire (Rebecca Hall) hostage after robbing a bank. However, when one of the crew members (Ben Affleck) falls in love with her, things begin to get understandably complicated.

For those intrigued by the concept of "Stockholm syndrome," The Town may be the right choice. It is a good, emotionally involving crime thriller and solid character-driven drama co-written, directed by, and starring Ben Affleck. Featuring great direction (possibly his best film so far), the enticing The Town solidifies Affleck's career as a director. It is an essential for fans of the genre and features great performances, particularly from Jeremy Renner, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Lively does not have much screen time but does leave an impression.

The Town Release Date September 15, 2010 Director Ben Affleck Cast Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Slaine Runtime 123 Genres Crime, Documentary, Drama, Thriller

