Blake Lively Making Netflix Debut in Shawn Levy-Produced ‘Dark Days at the Magna Carta’

Blake Lively is set to make her Netflix debut with a new movie which has Stranger Things‘s Shawn Levy attached to produce. Lively has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent months following the box office disappointment that was The Rhythm Section from earlier this year. Seemingly undeterred, Lively’s next project takes her down perhaps the most genre-driven road of her career with this Netflix pic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively is set to star in a post-apocalyptic thriller titled Dark Days at the Magna Carta. Plot specifics are being kept under wraps but the broad description teases “a character-driven thriller set against a catastrophic event and centers on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family” and, additionally, a “world-altering event is a key foil and themes of isolation and strength of family emerge.” Magna Carta was written by newcomer Michael Paisley, who THR notes came up with the story, with the current global pandemic ultimately shaping and impacting it; he will write the screenplay, too. The movie is also being envisioned as the first installment in a trilogy, which means Lively could potentially be involved in a new franchise.

Levy will produce Magna Carta under his 21 Laps banner alongside Dan Cohen. Lively will executive producer under her B for Effort banner with Kate Vorhoff. What’s heartening about Lively and Levy (try saying that five times fast, whydontcha) being attached to this project is the implicit familiarity these two likely have with one another given they share a common link: Ryan Reynolds. Don’t forget: Lively’s husband is the star of Levy’s upcoming video game-driven feature Free Guy. Plus, in addition to Levy knowing the Netflix ropes well via Stranger Things, Lively can also lean on Reynolds for know-how in working with the streamer thanks to his time spent working to make the action original 6 Underground and upcoming action pic Red Notice.

