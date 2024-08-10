The Big Picture The Shallows is the best non-Spielberg shark movie, combining suspense with a smart plot and strong character development.

When Steven Spielberg's Jaws came out in 1975, it quickly became the biggest box office draw of all time. Its success created the summer blockbuster and countless imitators. There's a commonality most of those other Jaws clones share though: they suck. Whether it be the many Italian Jaws wannabes like Cruel Jaws, or all of the purposely over-the-top, CGI-heavy Sharknado films, if you hear about a shark movie, you know not to expect quality. Even Jaws' own sequels are so subpar that one of them, Jaws: The Revenge, became an unintentionally hilarious slasher about a shark who seeks vengeance on the Brody family for killing so many other murderous great whites.

Shark-themed movies have gotten better since the turn of the century, from 2003's unsettling Open Water to this year's underrated Under Paris, but the best shark-starring horror movie you'll ever see that doesn't have Spielberg's name attached to it is 2016's The Shallows. Starring Blake Lively (who is currently starring in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us), written by Anthony Jaswinski, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Black Adam), The Shallows has a clever premise, with its injured main character stuck all alone in the water just a few hundred yards from the safety of a beach. She could so easily get back if it wasn't for the giant shark beneath the waves and the fact that no one else is around to help her.

'The Shallows' Taps Into Two of Our Deepest Fears

No matter how many bad shark movies there might be, we never learn our lesson. Audiences still flock to them nearly every time because we're conditioned to. Sharks terrify us like few other creatures on Earth. The fear might only be equaled with the irrational fears of dolls, spiders, and clowns. We know we're safe if we stay out of the water, but the moment we step into the ocean we're at nature's mercy. Anything could be lurking, hidden under that deep dark water, ready to pop up and swallow us whole. That fear is exhilarating, like a rollercoaster, and we'll keep seeking out the adrenaline rush in the movie theater and at home, no matter how often we're disappointed by the ride.

One of our other worst fears is being alone. Not in the relationship sense but the alone of being completely left behind by society. Movies keep going back to it, with apocalyptic and zombie films showing our hero all alone at the end of the world, and finding other survivors being the only hope. The Shallows combines these two fears, just like Open Water did 13 years before, with its real-life story of a couple accidentally being left behind in the ocean by their charter boat. Nancy Adams (Lively) is a medical student vacationing in Mexico, where she is seeking out the waves off a secluded beach to go surfing. She is a fish out of water, in a country that's not her own, where she barely speaks the language, but The Shallows is tame at first, sucking us in with its glossy feel, and the fit, beautiful Nancy running in slow motion.

The Shallows looks too much like just another bland Hollywood movie to be truly scary. Nancy is seeking solitude in the water, but everything goes wrong once she finds it. A dead whale in the water attracts a great white shark, which bites Nancy on the leg. She is able to swim to a rock for safety, but she is not out of danger. The shark, drawn to Nancy's blood, doesn't leave, and although our hero can see the shore, she has no way to get to it. It's a battle against time for Nancy's survival in a film that feels so claustrophobic despite its wide-open setting. And that's exactly why Blake Lively took the role.

Blake Lively Accepted Her Role in 'The Shallows' Because Ryan Reynolds Did 'Buried'

Plenty of horror movies have been greenlit because of an interesting premise, but it means nothing if you don't have characters to care about and if the premise drowns in illogical choices. The Shallows is not only one of the most suspenseful shark movies, but it's also one of the smartest. This is because we truly care about Nancy Adams. We'd better, because she's just about the only character in the movie! She is a medical student who has just lost her mother to cancer, and this surfing trip is her way to cope. The secret beach that Nancy finds herself stranded at is the same one her mother visited when she was pregnant with Nancy. Nancy isn't handling her mother's passing well, to the point that she considers dropping out of school, but in a video call, her dad tells her to "stay in it" because her mom was a fighter and Nancy is too. The dead parent trope is common for horror protagonists, but there's a reason for it. That loss makes our hero the sympathetic underdog. We immediately care about them and root for them because they are alone and grief is life's greatest adversary.

With no one to talk to while stranded, outside of a seagull, Nancy can't speak to anyone and express her feelings. This meant that Lively had to express her character's feelings not through words, but through her body language and facial expressions. She shows sadness in her features when she's thinking about her mom and ready to give up, and we see the intensity when she decides to live, but without it being over-the-top and melodramatic. Lively doesn't draw attention to herself but allows her performance to be realistic yet subtle enough that it blends into the story, rather than becoming it.

A fun fact about Lively's involvement with the film is that she was inspired by her husband to take on the role. Lively is famously married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds was known for his comedy roles, but in an attempt to be more of a serious actor, he starred in 2010's Buried, a dark film about a man being buried alive, with almost the entirety of the action taking place inside a coffin. Buried is what attracted Blake Lively to The Shallows. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lively said:

“My husband did a movie called Buried and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to take on this movie so much, because I know how tough that was for him and how rewarding it was. It was terrifying and one of the most vulnerable things you can do but you gotta do it, right?”

'The Shallows' Succeeds by Being More Than Its Interesting Premise

A likable character isn't enough for a successful movie either. The Shallows has an interesting story and a well-written hero, and then it follows that up by nailing every beat in its tight, 87-minute runtime. It remembers that something has to keep happening, with one insurmountable (but realistic) obstacle after another placed in front of our hero. There is a scene where someone appears on the beach and Nancy calls for help, and another where two people decide to go for a swim and Nancy screams out a warning. Meanwhile, in the water, there's a school of jellyfish and a buoy nearby that could be another temporary safe harbor. The Shallows never lets up, but it doesn't jump the shark either if you'll pardon the pun, and it knows not to show its monster too often. Fear is best created in the mind, and with how smart Nancy is, it's her own mind that will lead to her either dying just like Reynolds' character in Buried, or it will be what saves her life.

In a world of so many bad shark movies, The Shallows stands head and shoulders above them. We expect shark movies to be silly these days, and filmmakers know that. It's why we have movies with titles like Sharktopus and Sand Sharks. Even more popular movies, like Deep Blue Sea or The Meg, were fun and silly action movies rather than realistic horror. An entire documentary, last year's Sharkspolitation, was made to explore this trend. The Shallows doesn't need any of that because it's a human story first. It's a true horror film where the shark is not a joke that makes us laugh but is the subject of pure terror. Nancy's pain is put in her fight with the great white. Defeating it means she defeats her grief. There's nothing funny about that.

