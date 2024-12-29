The Brothers Grimm tale of Snow White is back in the zeitgeist again with the upcoming Disney live-action remake, but there have been many non-Disney adaptations of the story in Hollywood history that have flown under the radar. One such example is Pablo Berger's 2012 film Blancanieves. This film takes the premise of Snow White and sets it in Spain within a much darker and realer setting. Starring Macarena García as Carmen (Snow White), Maribel Verdú as her evil stepmother Encarna, and Daniel Giménez Cacho as Carmen's father Antonio, Blancanieves is one of the strangest, most surreal fairy tale adaptations out there and definitely worth a watch.

Blancanieves follows Carmen as she grows up the daughter of a bullfighter who is paralyzed from a near-death accident. When her grandmother (Ángela Molina) dies, Carmen is sent to live with her father and Encarna, who physically and verbally abuse her. When she grows up, Carmen runs away and is taken in by a group of traveling matadors who refer to her as Blancanieves and teach her to fight bulls. In an offbeat contemporary choice, Berger chose to not only shoot the film in black-and-white but also to make it a silent film.

With 'Blancanieves,' Director Pablo Berger Wanted to Honor the Silent Film Era

Berger made the unique and interesting choice to make Blancanieves a silent film, which adds to its artistry. In an interview with The Guardian, Berger explained that "my film is a love letter to European silent cinema, and especially French," and cited the film The Passion of Joan of Arc as a major influence on his conception of Blancanieves. Berger joins a host of directors who have been influenced by the silent era; this year, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu has revived interest in the 1922 silent film it reinterprets over a century later.

Because Blancanieves is a silent film, Berger needed to emphasize other aspects of the story than dialogue. For one, the director recruited composer Alfonso de Vilallonga to score the film. Vilallonga's flamenco-driven score is soaring and epic in a way that complements the theatrical performances well. Once again, because of the nature of silent film, the performances lean into physical acting, where movement and facial expressions must be exaggerated to a degree. Berger infuses architecture into the film's dramatic tone in a whimsical and scary way. Not only is the architecture of Antonio and Encarna's house leering and seemingly out of a dreamscape, but contrast and shadows are everywhere in this film.

‘Blancanieves’ Is a Twisted, Surreal Fairy Tale

Blancanieves is far from the Disney version of Snow White, and rather, it takes a far darker turn. While occasionally we see moments of life and warmth, Berger's unusual project is more jarring than anything. Camera angles are odd, faces get unnerving close-ups, and there are images that don't leave your mind for a while after watching, such as the evil stepmother's face seemingly engulfed in flames as she stares down through the window at the courtyard below or the back of Carmen’s father’s head sitting in his wheelchair in the corner with his hand dangling down. Verdú's performance as Encarna is phenomenal, especially her facial control and screen presence. All in all, this film certainly earns the term "visually stunning wonderment" it received from Robert Ebert.

The silence, the sharp visual and sonic contrasts, and the Alice in Wonderland-gone-wrong of it all make Blancanieves one of the most original fairy tale interpretations we’ve seen in a long time. Berger has received positive attention in the last year for his most recent silent film, Robot Dreams. In a recent interview with Paste regarding what's next, the director said that, if it will be anything like his previous four films, "There are surprises. There’s an emotional ride. There’s humor. There’s music, and there’s a love story." We can't wait to see what kind of dark and beautiful world the director will dream up next.

Blancanieves is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi