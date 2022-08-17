Writer's block is a real-life nightmare, though the upcoming new film Blank makes the notion so much worse. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the trailer for the film, which shows Rachel Shelley as an author struggling with writer's block who goes to a high-tech resort to find some peace.

At first glance, the writer's retreat seems like paradise. The idyllic retreat is filled with everything a struggling writer would need — some cozy furniture, a warm fireplace to curl up by, a decked-out kitchen, zero distractions, and an A.I. companion capable of providing anything needed to succeed. And even better, no distractions capable of pulling someone away from their work.

In this future, virtual reality technology has grown by leaps and bounds too, with a simple device placed on the side of a person's head able to generate any simulations they wish, whether it be a relaxing jog in the countryside or something more. Despite all the amenities, Claire (Shelley) fears she has no more stories left to tell. She has a stack of books to her name, but is running out of things to say — an author's absolute worst nightmare, it would seem.

Image via Brainstorm Media

RELATED: Ed Skrein Tries to Make a Comeback in 'I Used to Be Famous' Trailer

Her struggles only get worse once an apparent virus starts to mess with the integrity of the resort. First, the doors won't open, and her A.I. assistant Rita (Heida Reed) begins malfunctioning. Although the host (Wayne Brady) tries to reassure Claire that it's nothing but some malware, it's incredibly distressing, making it even harder to start writing as Rta goes more and more off the rails. Everything about Rita is horrifying, from her stiff, robotic movements to her always soothing voice and smile, even as she tells Claire she can't leave until she finishes her book. It starts becoming less of a paradise and more akin to Misery with an all-powerful robot holding her hostage, turning her idyllic simulations into hellscapes, and trying relentlessly to kill her if she doesn't finish writing.

Blank releases in theaters and on demand on September 23. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film: