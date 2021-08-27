Indie publisher Team 17 has revealed that the highly praised Blasphemous will be receiving its last piece of DLC in December as well as a sequel in 2023. During the Awesome Indies Showcase at Gamescom, Team 17 and developers of Blasphemous, The Game Kitchen, announced that they will be releasing the Wounds of Eventide DLC for the dark fantasy game on December 9. This free expansion will join The Stir of Dawn and Strife & Ruin as the third and final piece of DLC of the game.

The teams also debuted a beautifully animated trailer, and while it gave us very little idea of what to expect narratively, it did tease the bosses that players will be facing off against. The protagonist of the game, The Penitent One, is shown battling with a spear-wielding nun, a knight, and a four-armed giant, all of which crescendoed to the striking image of three giant, crying heads looking down upon the hero. At the end of the trailer, a low and deep whisper can be heard before revealing the Roman Numeral II, thus announcing the sequel to Blasphemous, which will be arriving in 2023.

Wounds of Eventide will be tying up loose story threads and provide what is being called the "true ending" for the original Blasphemous. This means that this expansion will likely be the first look at what is to come in both gameplay and narrative in the sequel. In a statement to IGN, The Game Kitchen said “We’re so excited to finally announce that we’ve started on a Blasphemous sequel, the community have shown so much love for the first game and we can’t wait to share more when we can!”

Blasphemous began as a Kickstarter game and gained attention thanks to its uniquely dark setting and fantastic pixel art style. As The Penitent One, you fight through the brutal and fanatical world of Cvstodia to uncover the secrets that it holds. The game's Kickstarter was extremely successful and eventually reached $300,000 in total backing, shooting past its $5,000 goal. Upon its initial release, the game received high praise thanks to the previously mentioned aesthetic, but also for its tight gameplay that combined Souls-like brutality with Metroidvania platforming and combat. Even after its release, the game has received free updates and content, including a New Game+ Mode, Boss Rush, and even brand new bosses and NPCs.

Blasphemous is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch the announcement trailer for the Wounds of Eventide DLC and Blasphemous II down below.

