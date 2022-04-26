Crackle has released today a new trailer for the French thriller Blast, coming to the streaming service next month. The film follows a family trapped inside a car wired to a bomb, fighting to survive a dire situation.

The trailer presents us with Sonia (Nora Arnezeder), a bomb-disposal expert who gets locked inside her car with her son and the daughter of her boyfriend Fred (Pierre Kiwitt). Sonia’s knowledge allows her to detect a mine bomb connected to the car before the worst happens, but now she must fight against the clock to get everyone out of the vehicle in time. The task won’t be easy, though, as there’s no time to call for a fully equipped bomb squad, and Sonia will have to count on her close colleagues alone.

The Blast trailer also teases that Sonia’s targeting is not random. While trapped in the car, the woman finds a stack of bills that indicates someone was paid a lot to take her down. There also seems to be another person trapped inside Sonia’s trunk. While the trailer doesn’t explain who the man is, it looks like he knows the bomb-disposal expert from before. So, besides showing a bomb squad works, Blast also has a big mystery holding the thriller from start to finish.

Commenting on Blast’s upcoming release, Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus, said:

“This high-concept thriller is disarming in more ways than one and is just the kind of quality content our viewers expect from Crackle. We’re excited to launch Blast on May 5 and know the audience will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish.”

Blast is the debut film of director Vanya Peirani-Vignes who also wrote the screenplay alongside Pablo Barbetti. The film’s photography comes from Cesar Award-winning French cinematographer Thierry Arbogast. The film also stars Sara Mortensen (In Safe Hands, Contact) and Radivoje Bukvic (A Good Day to Die Hard).

Blast will premiere on May 5, exclusively on Crackle.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blast:

'Blast' takes place in a Parisian parking lot, where Sonia finds herself trapped in her car with her son and the daughter of her boyfriend Fred, who has been left outside, powerless to deal with the situation: an anti-tank mine has been set under the car. Sonia is a bomb-disposal expert who works for a non-government organization with Fred. She just got back from a mission in Ukraine, and while she’s used to facing dangerous situations, with the children’s lives on the line, the stakes have never been higher. Along with colleagues Igor and Camille, who came to the rescue, Sonia and Fred have 30 minutes to diffuse the bomb and determine who could be the mastermind behind it. Will they stand united until the end, or will the family implode under pressure?

‘Sherlock’ Series Streaming on Crackle Plus in the U.S. For the Next Three Years [Exclusive]

