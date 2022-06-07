Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.

The trailer reveals that the laser tag game happens during a bachelor party, and that on top of car chases, shooting guns and general chaos, we can also look forward to feeling a little icky as the aliens hit by laser guns explode into a ball of goo. Oh, and some of them even glow in the dark. You know, just features of your regular planet invader.

Blasted is directed by Martin Sofiedal, who previously helmed adventure-comedy Benjamin Falck and the Ghost Dagger. Sofiedal also directed Uncharted: Ambushed, a fan-made short film based on the hugely popular PlayStation video game franchise. The screenplay of Blasted is written by Emanuel Nordrum, who makes his feature film writing debut.

In an official statement, Producer and CEO of Miso Film Norway Are Heidenstrøm celebrated the great leap forward that is Norwegian cinema braving new territories:

“It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production. We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.”

Director at International Original Film Nordics Claire Willats echoed the statement and added that Blasted will help the world get a little taste of Norwegian culture, which we normally don’t get in movies:

“Miso Film has been fantastic partners throughout the years and we are looking forward to introducing 'Blasted' to our members worldwide with its bold new concept to come out of the region, sharp humour and enjoyable action scenes. With such a talented creative team and Martin Sofiedal directing, I’m expecting this film to be a fun and fresh addition to our growing Nordics film slate.”

Netflix premieres Blasted on June 28. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: