Fans of kart-racing games will want to fasten your seatbelts. Outright Games has partnered up with Nickelodeon for the brand new game Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers. And you can get your first look at the upcoming title thanks to the launch trailer below!

The inspiration behind the game is the CG-animated preschool series Blaze and the Monster Machines, in which "the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ have adventures that explore the physics of how things move; tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work. Each action-packed episode is filled with monster trucks, physical humor and upbeat original songs with lyrics that highlight a STEM concept such as adhesion, friction, force, trajectory and magnetism."

Fans of the show will get a chance to "become a part of the action by joining the amazing monster truck Blaze and his friend and driver AJ as they head out on adventures with their friends Pickle, Darington, Zeg, Starla, Stripes and even the cheating Crusher and zoom around the colourful streets of Axle City on a mission to win the racing championship." Pick one of seven distinct characters in order to race for the championship, or play with friends and family in four-player split screen to compete for victory!

Some of the game's kid-friendly highlights incldue:

STEM educational features, plus simplified auto drive controls for younger players

Iconic kart-racing features like speed boosts, stunts, and tricks on awesome tracks like Race to Eagle Rock, Stuntmania and more

Customizable characters and unique abilities you'll use to outsmart the competition

“We’re thrilled Blaze is finally in a video game and are delighted to continue our partnership with Nickelodeon to bring another set of beloved characters to life” said Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games. “We absolutely love the TV show and knew it would be the perfect fit for one of our titles. Not only is it fun and can be enjoyed as a family or with friends, we’re just as excited about the educational elements teaching science, technology and motoring to kids and we hope you all enjoy it!’’

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers releases for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC digital this Fall for $39.99. Check out the announcement trailer here:

